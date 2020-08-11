Gokulashtami 2020: Movies On based On The Life Of Shri Krishna You Can Watch On This Day

Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is wilded celebrated in the Hindu culture as the birthday of Lord Krishna. Lord Krishna was one of the avatars of Lord Vishnu. According to the Hindu calendar, this date falls on the eighth days of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana or Bhadrapad.

In the Gregorian calendar, this date usually falls in the month of August or September. Gokulashtami 2020 will fall on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Due to the ongoing pandemic, people will not be able to meet our friend this occasion so here are some films that are based on the life of Shri Krishan and one can seen on the occasion.

Movies on based on the life of Shri Krishan

OMG – Oh My God!

This 2012 film is helmed by Umesh Shukla. This film is a comedy, drama and fantasy film that is based loosely on Krishan helping a modern-day man. In this film, we see Paresh Rawal as an atheist person who sells paintings and sculptures of god. The story of this film revolves around Paresh Rawal's characters losing everything he owned in an earthquake and then he takes the insurance company to court for his money. Akshay Kumar comes in a form of god (Krishna) to save Paresh Rawal from this problem.

Krishna Aur Kans

This 2012 animated film is directed by Vikram Veturi and produced by Reliance Entertainment. This film was released in 4 languages Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. This film is about the life of Lord Krishna and how he defeated his uncle Kans and freed the world evil. In the cast of this film fans could see Prachi Saathi as Krishna, Om Puri as Kans, Juhi Chawla as Mother Yashoda, Manoj Bajpai as Nand, Anupam Kher as Gargacharya, Sachin Pilgaonkar as Vasudev and Supriya Pilgaonkar as Devaki.

Krishna ...Aayo Natkhat Nandlal

This film is an animated film released in the year 2006. Helmed by Aman Khan this film starred Alisha Chinai, Sunidhi Chauhan, Rajendra Shiv, Kumar Sanu, Sukhvinder Singh, Sonu Nigam and Kailash Kher. This film is available on Zee5.

Dashavatar

Dashavatar is a 2008 animation that is directed by Bhavik Thakore. This film is about all the 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu. This film stars Rupali Ganguly, Tom Alter, Sachin Khedekar, Shaan, Shatrughan Sinha, Shankar Mahadevan and several other actors and singer. Take a look at the trailer here.

