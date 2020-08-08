Book Lovers Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Images To Send To Fellow Bookworms

Book Lovers Day is celebrated on August 9 every year. The day is essential for those who love to read. People love reading books for various reasons and books are aptly known as a man's best friend for exposing a person to a multitude of experiences that would otherwise be impossible.

Below are some quotes, wishes and images you can share with fellow bookworms on Book Lovers Day 2020. Keep reading to know more:

ALSO READ: Kajari Teej Images, Wishes, Messages To Send To Your Loved Ones

Book Lovers Day quotes

“When the Day of Judgment dawns and people, great and small, come marching in to receive their heavenly rewards, the Almighty will gaze upon the mere bookworms and say to Peter, “Look, these need no reward. We have nothing to give them. They have loved reading.”

― Virginia Woolf

“Libraries will get you through times of no money better than money will get you through times of no libraries.”

― Anne Herbert

“Give me a man or woman who has read a thousand books and you give me an interesting companion. Give me a man or woman who has read perhaps three and you give me a very dangerous enemy indeed.”

― Anne Rice, The Witching Hour

“[I] read books because I love them, not because I think I should read them.”

― Simon Van Booy

“It is both relaxing and invigorating to occasionally set aside the worries of life, seek the company of a friendly book...from the reading of 'good books' there comes a richness of life that can be obtained in no other way.”

― Gordon B. Hinckley

Book Lovers Day wishes

Whenever you read a good book, you are making efforts to open a new door to let more light come in. May you be blessed with more and more books. Happy National Book Lovers Day 2020.

Ever since I knew you, you were in love with books and these books made you a more mature, knowledgeable and intelligent person. Sending you warm wishes on National Book Lovers Day 2020.

The intellect of a man is a reflection of the kind of books he reads. The reason for your amazing knowledge is the hunger to read more and read good. Happy National Book Lovers Day 2020 to you.

For a book lover like you, I only pray to God to shower you with the best of the books of the best of the authors that always keep you happy. Happy Reading to you on National Book Lover’s Day.

A book lover is never lonely or depressed because he has his best friends always with him, his books, who are honest. You are lucky to have such friends. Happy National Book Lover’s Day.

ALSO READ: Kajari Teej 2020 Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Beloved Ones

Book Lovers Day images

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan Wishes And Messages You Could Send To Your Sibling On This Occasion

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan Wishes In Hindi That One Can Send To Their Siblings