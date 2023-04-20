Is Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 On 22nd Or 23rd April? Know Date Of Moonsighting In India

The holy month of Ramadan is drawing to a close, paving the way for Eid-ul-Fitr. However, this year, like any other year, ambiguity is surrounding the exact date on which Eid will be celebrated in India and across the world. The sighting of the Shawwal moon in Saudi Arabia will determine the date of the festival. The possibilities, for those celebrating in India, have been narrowed down to either Saturday, April 22 or Sunday, April 23.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: When is Chand Raat and Eid this year?

The timeline for Ramadan, Chand Raat and subsequently Eid, all are determined in congruence to the sighting of the moon. The holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar. The celebration of Eid mark the tenth month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar, called Shawwal. The spotting of the crescent moon - called Chaand Raat, will mark the next day as the event of Eid.

When will Saudi Arabia celebrate Eid?

The actual date of Eid are simply projections at this point, with confirmation only being possible once the crescent moon is spotted, either today, April 20, or tomorrow April 21. Due to its geographic location, the crescent moon will first be spotted in Saudi Arabia. Though many largely anticipate the sighting to materialise later in the evening today, there are equally strong possibilities of the moonsighting to be delayed to tomorrow. In case the moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia today, April 20, Eid will be celebrated tomorrow, on April 21. If the moon sighting is delayed to tomorrow April 21, then Saudi Arabia and the Middle East will celebrate Eid on Saturday, April 22.

When will India celebrate Eid?

Geographically speaking, India experiences the events roughly a day after Saudi Arabia, making the schedules being followed in the country a much followed and dependable rule of thumb to plan celebrations in India. This means that if Saudi Arabia spots the crescent moon on Thursday April 20, India will most likely spot the moon on Friday April 21 marking Saturday April 22 as the date of Eid-ul-Fitr. If Saudi Arabia spots the crescent moon on Friday April 21, India will spot the moon on Saturday, marking Sunday April 23 as Eid-ul-Fitr.