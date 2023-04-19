Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 Date In India, Saudi Arabia: When Is Chaand Raat, Eid?

The month of Ramandan is slowly inching to a close. As Muslims over the world prepare to conclude their month of fasting and religiosity, rewarding celebrations await them. With Chaand Raat and subsequently Eid-ul-Fitr just a few days away, festive fervour is filling the air.

Chaand Raat

Chaand Raat refers to the night before the observance and celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. Chaand Raat is also a day of revelry with all those observing the month of Ramadan, gearing up for Eid-ul-Fitr the next day. Chaand Raat marks the night of spotting the crescent moon which essentially signals the end of the month of Ramadan. Houses are decorated and delectable food items are prepped for. Additionally, applying mehendi in elaborate designs is a tradition for many women awaiting the moon sighting.

When is Chaand Raat?

The exact date and time for Chaand Raat varies based on geographic location. The sighting of the crescent moon officially marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from the break of dawn till sunset each day. The sighting of the crescent moon on Chaand Raat, marks the end of the month of Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic lunar calendar. The next morning, marks the commencement of Eid-ul-Fitr. The projected date for Chaand Raat currently stands at April 20 for Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Middle East. For India, the date stands at April 21.

Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr commences the morning after Chaand Raat. It also marks the first morning of the month of Shawwal, the tenth month in the Islamic lunar calendar, coming in after Ramadan. Eid-ul-Fitr is a day of great celebration, signifying new beginnings and a day of revelry. The morning is reserved for prayers at the mosque followed by a sermon. The festival is usually celebrated with near and dear ones. 'Eid Mubarak' is wished as people embrace. Dressing up in new clothes and feasting on mouth-watering dishes are all part and parcel of the celebration.

When is Eid-ul-Fitr?

Eid-ul-Fitr begins on the immediate morning after Chaand Raat ends. For Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Middle East, Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on April 21, after Chaand Raat on April 20. In India, Eid-ul-Fitr will most likely be observed and celebrated on April 22.