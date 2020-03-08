Is Holika Dahan A Bank Holiday 2020? Read More About The 'festival Of Colours'

Holi, popularly known as the “Festival of Colours”, is a Hindu festival celebrated annually mostly in India and Nepal. However, with the course of time, the festival has now spread its wings to other parts of the world, including England, USA, and Australia, among others. In 2020, the festival of Holi will be celebrated between 9th March and 10th March. Read on to know if there is a bank holiday declared for Holi.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Play Holi In Style; Decoding Nickyanka's Look

#HappyHoli ! Lath mar Holi - Devotees inside Krishna temple during Lathmaar holi

It takes place days before the actual Holi in the neighbouring towns of Barsana & Nandgaon near Mathura in the state of Uttar Pradesh, where thousands of Hindus and tourists congregate, each year pic.twitter.com/ob6a5XpCZt — Anupam अनुपम 💝 (@chavinanupam) March 4, 2020

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra-Nick’s Holi To Kareena's IG Debut: Read All The B'Town News From This Week

Is Holika Dahan a Bank Holiday?

No, Holika Dahan is not a Bank holiday in India. However, the second day of Holi, Rangapanchami will be a national holiday, except for the states of Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. According to the traditions of the Hindu religion, Holi celebrates the killing of Holika by Vishnu in order to save Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu, which also marks the triumph of good over evil.

May all the seven colours of the rainbow come together this Holi and bless your life with happiness and joy. Have a Happy Holi....!

! ! - https://t.co/EvOwz5IG3G#happyholi #holi #holi2020 pic.twitter.com/PMk7uDd7xw — Astropatrika (@Astro_Patrika) March 7, 2020

Also Read | Notwithstanding Rain, Lathmaar Holi Celebrated With Gusto In Mathura

Often called the ‘festival of colours’, people celebrate Holika Dahan by contributing a piece of wood and fruits for the Holika bonfire, which represents Holika’s consumption by the fire, in which the asura, Holika tried to kill her nephew Prahalad. The next day of Holika Dahan is celebrated as Rangpanchami, in which people play with colour powder and binge on exquisite delicacies.

Sorry In Advance If My English Is Not Good @SidMalhotra

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#HappyHoli https://t.co/G2rjc7D8nf — Sidharth Malhotra PK FC🇵🇰 (@Sidh_crazy_fan) March 6, 2020

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra-Nick’s Holi To Kareena's IG Debut: Read All The B'Town News From This Week