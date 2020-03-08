The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Is Holika Dahan A Bank Holiday 2020? Read More About The 'festival Of Colours'

Festivals

Since Holi is around the corner, many people are wondering, 'is Holika Dahan a bank holiday?'. Read further to know more details about the festival of Holi.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
is holika dahan a bank holiday

Holi, popularly known as the “Festival of Colours”, is a Hindu festival celebrated annually mostly in India and Nepal. However, with the course of time, the festival has now spread its wings to other parts of the world, including England, USA, and Australia, among others. In 2020, the festival of Holi will be celebrated between 9th March and 10th March. Read on to know if there is a bank holiday declared for Holi.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Play Holi In Style; Decoding Nickyanka's Look

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra-Nick’s Holi To Kareena's IG Debut: Read All The B'Town News From This Week

Is Holika Dahan a Bank Holiday?

No, Holika Dahan is not a Bank holiday in India. However, the second day of Holi, Rangapanchami will be a national holiday, except for the states of Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. According to the traditions of the Hindu religion, Holi celebrates the killing of Holika by Vishnu in order to save Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu, which also marks the triumph of good over evil.

Also Read | Notwithstanding Rain, Lathmaar Holi Celebrated With Gusto In Mathura

Often called the ‘festival of colours’, people celebrate Holika Dahan by contributing a piece of wood and fruits for the Holika bonfire, which represents Holika’s consumption by the fire, in which the asura, Holika tried to kill her nephew Prahalad. The next day of Holika Dahan is celebrated as Rangpanchami, in which people play with colour powder and binge on exquisite delicacies.  

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra-Nick’s Holi To Kareena's IG Debut: Read All The B'Town News From This Week

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
T20 World Cup
BABITA PHOGAT WISHES TEAM INDIA
Nirbhaya case
MUKESH SINGH'S PLEA
Piyush Goyal
PIYUSH GOYAL ON INDIA-US TRADE DEAL
SBI
SBI CHAIRMAN PRESS CON HIGHLIGHTS
Smriti Irani
SMRITI IRANI ON EVE OF WOMEN'S DAY
Always
TENDULKAR'S NOSTALGIC WISH FOR VIV