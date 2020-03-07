Priyanka Chopra-Nick’s Holi To Kareena's IG Debut: Read All The B'Town News From This Week

Bollywood is one such industry where a lot of things keep happening. From movie launch to a celebrity donning an outfit, it is hard to keep up with every news that makes it to headlines. Therefore, here is a recap touching upon the highlights of the week (from March 1 to March 7, 2020).

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Holi celebration in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai and celebrated Nick Jonas’, "First Holi" before the festival. The couple attended the Isha Ambani's Holi bash. He even shared a colourful picture on his IG with Priyanka Chopra.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on IG now

The internet took a halt when ‘Begum of Bollywood’ Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her pictures on her own Instagram account with a blue tick. Before this, the actor's team used to share pictures of her on the team handle. After Kareena Kapoor Khan debuted on IG, everyone including fans, family and celeb friends welcomed her.

Baaghi 3 review

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 released on March 6 and fans and film critics had a mixed reviews about it. It was praised by several critics for a good amount of fight scenes and exotic locations. However, according to reports Baaghi 3 had poor writing. Baaghi 3 Box Office in the weekend is approximately Rs 20 crore and its steady right now.

Akshay Kumar's statement on his movie's clash with Salman Khan’s EID 2020 release

Bollywood will witness a major clash in EID 2020. Salman Khan’s Radhe and Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb will have the same release dates. Akshay Kumar, however, called it, ‘not his first clash’, in an interview with a news publication. The actor is excited about the film’s release.

Women’s Day social awareness and money raised by celebs

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Dia Mirza, Taapsee Pannu are the few celebs took to their social media to raise awareness on International Women’s Day. Out of them all, Taapsee Pannu is associated with NGOs which raise funds to fight against rape, work for women’s rights and more. Priyanka Chopra is also a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

Celebs asking fans to stay safe during the Coronavirus outbreak

Salman Khan and Arjun Rampal took to their social media to ask people to be safe in wake of Coronavirus outbreak. Salman Khan urged people to use Namaste and Salaam as a way of greeting. Arjun Rampal spread precautionary measures through his post.

Promo Image sources: Salman Khan IG, Nick Jonas IG, Kareena Kapoor IG, Taapsee Pannu IG, Tiger Shroff IG

