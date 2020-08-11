Is Janmashtami A Public Holiday? Read More Details About Krishna Janmashtami

A number of people have been wondering about public holiday dates. Most recently, people have been asking “Is Janmashtami a Public Holiday?”. Well, it is a public holiday and on this day most schools and businesses are shut. It is a Hindu festival and is primarily celebrated in Mathura and Vrindavan. Read more to know about Janmashtami.

Also Read | Ex-MLA 'charges' At Preacher Morari Bapu Over Controversial Remarks On Lord Krishna

Also Read | Ahead Of Polls, New Zealand PM Ardern Pays Visit To Radha Krishna Temple In Auckland

More about Janmashtami

This year Janmashtami is being celebrated on August 11. It is known as Krishna Janmashtami as this day celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Usually, the festival is celebrated in August or September in the Hindu month of Shravan, and devotees usually fast and pray on this day. This year, people will have to celebrate this festival inside their homes due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. People can also send wishes and quotes to their friends and family members. Here are some wishes to use on Janmashtami 2020.

Happy Janmashtami 2020 Messages

I wish you Happy Janmashtami and I pray to God for your prosperous life, May you find all the delights of life, May your all dreams come true.. My best wishes will always be with You…Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020

May Natkhat Nandlal always make your life colorful with lively pranks that keep you on your toes and instills and evokes child-like traits in you, at all times. Happy Janmashtami 2020

May Lord Krishna steal all your tensions and worries on this Janmashtami and give you all the love, peace and happiness. Happy Janmashtmi 2020! Jay Shree Krishna

I wish to all of you A very Happy Krishna Janmashtami Bless your family this Janmashtami May you have all the luck



Celebrate the birth of the ALMIGHTY! Spread the bliss of Janmashtami! Wishing you and your family Happy Janmashtami 2020

Holiday List 2020

Republic Day, Sun, Jan 26, 2020

Maha Shivratri Fri, Feb 21, 2020

Rangwali Holi, Tue, Mar 10, 2020

Gudi Padwa, Wed, Mar 25, 2020

Ugadi (Gudi Padwa)Wed, Mar 25, 2020

Cheti Chand, Thu, Mar 26, 2020

Rama Navami, Thu, Apr 2, 2020

Good Friday, Fri, Apr 10, 2020

Ambedkar Jayanti, Tue, Apr 14, 2020

Maharashtra Day, Fri, May 1, 2020

VesakThu, May 7, 2020

Eid al-Fitr May 24-25 2020

Eid al-Fitr, Mon, May 25, 2020

Eid al-Adha Jul 31 – Aug 1, 2020

Indian Independence Day, Sat, Aug 15, 2020

Ganesh Chaturthi, Sat, Aug 22, 2020

AshuraLikely Aug 28–29, 202

Gandhi Jayanti, Fri, Oct 2, 2020

Dussehra, Sun, Oct 25, 2020

Prophet's Birthday Oct 28–29, 2020

DiwaliSat, Nov 14, 2020

Laxmi Pooja, Sat, Nov 14, 2020

Balipratipada, Mon, Nov 16, 2020

Bhai DoojMon, Nov 16, 2020

Guru Nanak Gurpurab, Mon, Nov 30, 2020

Christmas Day, Fri, Dec 25, 2020

Also Read | Janmashtami 2020: History, Meaning, Significance & How People Celebrate The Day

Also Read | ISKCON Delhi Temple To Celebrate Janmashtami On Aug 12, Entry Based On Limited Invitation