Is Janmashtami A Public Holiday? Read More Details About Krishna Janmashtami

Is Janmashtami a public holiday? A number of people have been asking this question. Here are more details about the grand festival of Krishna Janmashtami 2020

A number of people have been wondering about public holiday dates. Most recently, people have been asking “Is Janmashtami a Public Holiday?”. Well, it is a public holiday and on this day most schools and businesses are shut. It is a Hindu festival and is primarily celebrated in Mathura and Vrindavan. Read more to know about Janmashtami. 

More about Janmashtami

This year Janmashtami is being celebrated on August 11. It is known as Krishna Janmashtami as this day celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Usually, the festival is celebrated in August or September in the Hindu month of Shravan, and devotees usually fast and pray on this day. This year, people will have to celebrate this festival inside their homes due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. People can also send wishes and quotes to their friends and family members. Here are some wishes to use on Janmashtami 2020. 

Happy Janmashtami 2020 Messages

I wish you Happy Janmashtami and I pray to God for your prosperous life, May you find all the delights of life, May your all dreams come true.. My best wishes will always be with You…Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020

May Natkhat Nandlal always make your life

colorful with lively pranks that keep you on

your toes and instills and evokes child-like

traits in you, at all times.

Happy Janmashtami 2020

May Lord Krishna steal all your tensions and worries on this Janmashtami and give you all the love, peace and happiness.

Happy Janmashtmi 2020!

Jay Shree Krishna

I wish to all of you

A very Happy Krishna Janmashtami

Bless your family this Janmashtami

May you have all the luck
 

Celebrate the birth of the ALMIGHTY!

Spread the bliss of Janmashtami!

Wishing you and your family

Happy Janmashtami 2020 

 

Holiday List 2020

  • Republic Day, Sun, Jan 26, 2020
  • Maha Shivratri Fri, Feb 21, 2020
  • Rangwali Holi, Tue, Mar 10, 2020
  • Gudi Padwa, Wed, Mar 25, 2020
  • Ugadi (Gudi Padwa)Wed, Mar 25, 2020
  • Cheti Chand, Thu, Mar 26, 2020
  • Rama Navami, Thu,  Apr 2, 2020
  • Good Friday, Fri,  Apr 10, 2020
  • Ambedkar Jayanti, Tue, Apr 14, 2020
  • Maharashtra Day, Fri, May 1, 2020
  • VesakThu,  May 7, 2020
  • Eid al-Fitr May 24-25 2020
  • Eid al-Fitr, Mon, May 25, 2020
  • Eid al-Adha Jul 31 – Aug 1, 2020
  • Indian Independence Day, Sat, Aug 15, 2020
  • Ganesh Chaturthi, Sat, Aug 22, 2020
  • AshuraLikely Aug 28–29, 202
  • Gandhi Jayanti, Fri, Oct 2, 2020
  • Dussehra, Sun, Oct 25, 2020
  • Prophet's Birthday Oct 28–29, 2020
  • DiwaliSat, Nov 14, 2020
  • Laxmi Pooja, Sat, Nov 14, 2020
  • Balipratipada, Mon, Nov 16, 2020
  • Bhai DoojMon, Nov 16, 2020
  • Guru Nanak Gurpurab, Mon, Nov 30, 2020
  • Christmas Day, Fri, Dec 25, 2020

