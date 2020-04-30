Is Maharashtra Day A Holiday In Maharashtra? Read More To Know Its Significance

Maharashtra Day is one of the significant days, especially in the state of Maharashtra. The day commemorates the formation of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960. The day is commonly associated with political speeches, parades and ceremonies in addition to various public and private events that celebrate the history and traditions belonging to the state of Maharashtra. However, this year there will be no celebrations due to COVID-19 lockdown. Many people wonder if Maharashtra Day is a public holiday. Read ahead to know the answer.

Is Maharashtra Day a holiday in Maharashtra?

Yes, Maharashtra Day is a public holiday which means on this day all the schools, offices, government sectors will remain shut. However, this year the entire is already under coronavirus lockdown. Hence, people are prohibited to carry out parades or any kind of social gatherings as per strict orders according to the Indian Government. Maharashtra Day celebrates the creation of the Marathi speaking state in the country.

Brief History of Maharashtra Day

The States Reorganisation Act of the year 1956 defined boundaries for the states within the country according to the basis of different languages. The Bombay State that was formed as the consequence of the act, included several areas where different languages were spoken. The languages were Kutchi, Gujarati, Marathi and Konkani.

The Sanyukta Maharashtra Samiti was then at the forefront of the movement to divide The Bombay state into two parts. One area being composed of people speaking Gujarati and Kutchi while the other speaking Marathi and Konkani. As a result, the state of Maharashtra and Gujarat was formed according to the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960 by the Parliament of India on April 25, 1960. The act came into effect on May 1, 1960, and became an annual celebration.

