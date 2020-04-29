Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Soars To 9915; 1593 Persons Recover & 432 Casualties Reported

With 597 new novel coronavirus cases being reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, the state's COVID-19 tally surged to 9,915. Mumbai constituted a big chunk of the latest rise in the number of cases adding 475 more patients in the day. Overall, 6,644 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, and 270 casualties have been witnessed in Mumbai. In a positive development, 205 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered persons to 1,593.

Meanwhile, 32 deaths- 26 from Mumbai, 3 from Pune, one from Solapur, Aurangabad, and Panvel were recorded on Wednesday propelling the state's death toll to 432. 18 of the deceased persons had high co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. A total of 1,37,159 laboratory samples have been tested so far. There are 723 containment zones in Maharashtra. On Wednesday, surveillance of 40.43 lakh population was done by 9,811 surveillance squads. 1,62,860 persons are in home quarantine while 10,813 others have been sent to an institutional quarantine facility.

32 deaths and 597 new #COVID19 cases have been reported in Maharashtra today. Total positive cases in the state stand at 9915: Public Health Department, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/ahuvc9VoOb — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020

Inter-state movement of stranded persons

Currently, there are 31,787 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 7,797 persons have recovered while 1008 casualties have been reported. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted the inter-state movement of stranded persons in the country. This move will help migrant workers, students, pilgrims, tourists who have been stranded in different parts of India to return to their home state.

While buses will be used for the transportation of the persons, they will be allowed to proceed only after being medically screened. Moreover, they will again be tested for COVID-19 at their destination and kept in home quarantine or sent to an institutional quarantine facility as per the assessment. On April 21, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had also put forth the demand to allow migrant workers to return to their hometown.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has reiterated his demand for special trains to ensure that migrant labour from other States can return home. He has demanded to the Hon’ble Prime Minister & the Railway Ministry that guidelines about this to be issued by April-end. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 21, 2020

