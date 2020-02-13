Radhakrishn Written Update For February 12, 2020 | Preparations Start For Mahashivratri

Radhakrishn is a mythological TV series which is based on the life of Radha and Krishna. The latest episode of Radhakrishn aired on February 12, 2020. Here is a written update for the show's latest episode where a lot of interesting events took place.

Radhakrishn written update for February 12, 2020

The episode started as Sudhama told his wife that this time he will be chosen as Mahashivratri’s pandit and will get lots of grocery and money. His wife said that he is telling this same thing for many years now. Sudhama said that this time, he is sure about it. In Kailash, Parvati tells Mahadev that Sudhama was praying to Mahadev since years, and asked him when will his ordeal end. Mahadev said that it will happen soon after Mahashivratri and in fact, his respectable friend Krishna will do it. Gowri said that she wanted to visit Krishna’s Mahashivratri celebrations. In Dwarka, Balram excitedly says that he will decorate the whole of Dwarka and will distribute bhasma to all devotees. Krishna says that he should decorate Dwarka with roses, but Rukmini walks in and says that Mahashivratri was the wedding celebration of Shiv and Parvathi’s wedding, so they should use marigold flowers. When Balram asks again, Rukmini gives her reasoning, and Krishna asks him to do as his wife wishes. Rukmini gets happy hearing that and says that she will also relive her wedding vows with Krishna, in Shiv and Parvathi’s presence.

Radha imagines Krishna’s bansuri sound and enjoys it with closed eyes. Balram walks towards her and asks what was she doing. She says that she was hearing Krishna’s bansuri sound, to which he asks where can she hear it from. Radha says that she can hear it through her heart. Balram thinks Krishna and Radha’s love story is unique. He requests her to prepare the feast for Mahashivratri celebrations. Rukmini enters and invites Radha for Krishna’s Mahashivratri Pooja. Radha says that she had already told everyone that she will lead a simple life, so she cannot attend the King’s Pooja. Instead, she will attend cooks and servants’ Pooja.

Rukmini says that she was eager to see her attending Shiv and Parvathi’s wedding as she didn’t attend her and Krishna’s wedding. Radha said that Mahashivratri was not about the wedding, it is about reuniting two souls and their love. Rukmini said that their marriage is the destiny of love. Radha says that love doesn’t need any destiny as it is the union of souls. Rukmini says that she cannot understand Radha and walks away.

Sudhama returns home and informs his wife that even this year he wasn’t chosen as the Mahashivratri’s Pandit. His wife says that if he cannot beg in front of Krishna, then he should at least seek a job. Sudhama says that he will seek a job from Krishna but he also says that he will meet Krishna after many years, so he needs to gift Krishna something. Sudhama’s wife gives him a handful of rice saved for the worst day. He leaves with a rice pouch to meet Krishna but on the way, thinks to himself, how will he find Dwarka. On hearing this, Krishna said that his respectable Mahadev will help Sudhama reach Dwarka. Parvathi informs Mahadev that Krishna finally found the way. They disguised as a young couple and meet Sudhama saying that they were searching Dwarka and if he too was going there then they can travel together. They finally reach Dwarka and Sudhama thinks that his friend had built such a mesmerizing city. Stay tuned.

