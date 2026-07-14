When Is Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2026? Know Complete Schedule, Significance, Rituals And More

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2026: It is the world's largest and oldest chariot festival. On this day, millions of devotees from across the globe gather in Puri, Odisha, to pull three massive wooden chariots carrying Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra. The chariots carrying deities also have names: Jagannath's rath is called Nandighosa, Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja, and Subhadra’s Darpadalan. The event spans nine days starting from the main Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, where they stay for a few days before making their return journey (Bahuda Yatra).

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2026: Dates

Rath Yatra (Main Procession): July 16, 2026 - The deities will begin their journey to the Gundicha Temple.

Bahuda Yatra (Return Journey): July 24, 2026 – The deities will begin their return journey back to the main Jagannath Temple.

July 27, 2026 (Niladri Bije) - The deities will enter the main temple.

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Take a look at the other important dates for the upcoming Rath Yatra

July 14, 2026: Nava Yauvana Darshan / Netrotsava (Deities reappear in new forms)

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July 20, 2026: Hera Panchami (Goddess Lakshmi's visit to Gundicha Temple)

July 25, 2026: Suna Besha (The deities will be adorned with gold ornaments atop their chariots)

July 26, 2026: Adhara Pana (Offering of a special sweet drink to the deities)

June 29, 2026: Snana Yatra (Ceremonial Bathing Ritual)

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2026: Significance

Lord Jagannath is a form of Lord Vishnu, and he resides in one of the sacred temples named after him. It is one of the four pilgrimage centres known as the Char Dham. In this temple, he is worshipped along with his siblings, brother Balabhadra and his sister Subhadra.

Rath Yatra is significant as it commemorates Lord Jagannath's annual visit to Gundicha Temple. It is said that Queen Gundicha, wife of the legendary King Indradyumna, built the Puri Jagannath temple. So, to honour her devotion, Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra leave their abode to spend a few days at Gundicha Mata Temple, which was built in honour of the queen.

After resting for eight days in the Gundicha Mata temple, Lord Jagannath returns to his main abode.

To note, Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings, return to the temple just before Devshayani Ekadashi when Lord Vishnu goes to sleep for four months.

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2026: Rituals