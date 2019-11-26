Embark On Visiting These Breathtaking Places In Himachal Pradesh This Winter

Himachal Pradesh has always attracted backpackers who have a strong affinity towards adventures and wilderness. The snow-capped mountains attract not only solo travellers but also honeymooners and families from across the world. If you have been wondering the places to explore in Himachal Pradesh this winter, you are in the right place. Here is a list of some beautiful places in Himachal Pradesh that you must explore.

Kufri

Popular for its trekking and hiking paths, Himachal Pradesh has got offer something to everyone. Kufri in winter is nothing but reek of wonderland that you may definitely want to explore. You can explore hands-on skiing on the slope of the famous Mhasu peak and embrace nature's beauty. Or you can hike in Chail, the smell of pine and oak trees will add to your experience. You can hire a bus or can to Kufri which is located approximately 20 km from Shimla.

Spiti Valley

One of the most awesome and breathtaking experiences in Himachal Pradesh has to be Spiti Valley. You can explore river rafting in cold weather that will add to your adventure. Or you can simply embrace the peace by visiting the Buddhist monasteries. You can either reach the destination by roadways or railways. By roadways, once you reach Chandigarh you can head to Spiti Valley via Shimla. By train, you can reach Shimla railway station and continue with a cab journey.

Rohtang La

If you want to experience adventure and thrill, then pack your bags and head to Rohtang La. Blessed with mother nature, Rohtang La connects two major valleys of Himachal Pradesh - Manali and Lahaul and Spiti. You should try Heli-Skiing, paragliding and other thrilling activities. The nearest railway station is Joginder Nagar, from there you can hire a taxi or take public buses that will help you reach Rohtang La.

Khajjiar

Also known as the Switzerland of India, this place in Himachal Pradesh is known for its panoramic landscapes. You can also visit the Golden Devi temple, Sankat Mochan temple, IIAS or simply experience trekking. The nearest railway station is Pathankot from where you can hire a taxi. This place in Himachal Pradesh has enough surprises for you.

Parashar Lake

The lake looks breathtaking all throughout the year, especially during the winters. This lake is a hidden gem of Himachal Pradesh which is not much explored by the tourists and you can exclusively explore the place. You can grab some local delicacies or simply sip the special hot drinks offered here. You can take a bus to Manali and get down to Mandi and take a private lake to Parashar lake.

