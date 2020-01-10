Best Destinations To Go Glamping In India For An Adventurous Vacation

Camping has earned a special place in the hearts of travellers and it has evolved into various forms, Glamping being one of them. Your dream adventures will be fulfilled with these best glamping places in India, that will provide comfort and luxury, without stealing the taste of adventure. Glamping in India has gradually evolved and has been offering comfortable and luxurious facilities to all the adventure lovers. Read on to know about some of the best destinations to go glamping in India:

Destinations to go glamping In India

Enjoy glamping in Jaisalmer - the heart of Rajasthan

This bordering district is a wide stretch of sand dunes that will make for one of the best destinations to go glamping in India. A trip to Jaisalmer not only involves staying in the Havelis but also in comfortable and luxurious camps amidst the dessert. Don't forget to ride in the desert in a camel-driven cart and relish on the authentic local cuisine.

Go glamping in Bundi - nature lovers paradise

Well known for its scenic beauty and natural habitat, Bundi is a true nature and bird lover's paradise. The surrounding lake area is one of the most popular destinations to go glamping in India. You will find luxury tents with a tinge of royalty. The royal interior designs will give you a fine taste of luxury amidst the rustic lands.

Ladakh - Go glamping in this widely popular destination

One of the most magnificent glamping destinations in India, Ladakh is one of the most-loved destinations by adventurous and travel enthusiasts alike. The snowcapped mountains and the enthralling beauty of the terrains will offer you some of the best experiences forever. There are various operators like Ladakh Sarai and Double Humped camps that will offer you a luxurious stay in the rough terrains of Ladakh.

Rishikesh - Go glamping to one of the most popular hill stations

While exploring water sports is a must in this hill station, there is yet another thing that will make your trip to Rishikesh incomplete - Glamping. The tents are not only equipped with modern amenities but also will offer you the thrill of spending the night in proximity to nature. One of the most popular destinations to go glamping in India, there are various operators like Sarovar Camp and Ganga Valley Adventure you can opt for:

