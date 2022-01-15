Jallikattu 2022: Jallikattu Places In Madurai, Tamil Nadu To Watch The Celebration Live

Jallikattu is one of the ancient sports played as a part of the famous Tamil harvest festival, Pongal, in several parts of Tamil Nadu. Coming as one of the oldest sports in India, Jallikattu was rather famous among the warriors in the Tamil classical period. Keeping in line with the COVID-19 norms, the Tamil Nadu government issued SOPs for Jallikattu 2022, wherein only 150 spectators or 50% of the total seating (whichever is less) is to be allowed, as well as bull owners and their assistants need to provide a negative RT-PCR test report at least 48 hours before the event. As people clock the festivities, take a look at the Jallikattu places in Tamilnadu and Madurai to watch the celebration live.

Jallikattu places in Madurai

The Avaniyapuram area of Madurai kick-started the festivities on Friday, with ANI sharing a video showcasing a searing bull attacking a tamer who was later rushed for medical aid. All the spectators gathered near the Vaadi Vasal (entry point) to witness the interesting event despite myriad COVID restrictions.

Palamedu area of Madurai started the Jallikattu competition on Saturday, January 15 morning. Alanganallur Jallikattu 2022 event will take place on January 17 instead of Sunday, January 16 due to a complete lockdown.

The first Jallikattu for this Pongal 2022 was flagged in Pudukottai on Thursday, which saw 700 bulls being let out in a huge arena as well as around 300 tamers participating in the annual event. Reportedly, the event organisers also announced gift hampers like gold coins, washing machines, bikes among other things. Tiruchirapalli and Thanjavur also celebrate the festitivies in full pomp and fervour. Meanwhile, district administrations in places like Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur banned the celebrations ahead of Pongal.

For the uninitiated, the festival was once called 'Yeru Thazhuudhal' and practised until the time of the Nayak Rulers when the name was changed to Jallikattu.

(IMAGE: PTI)