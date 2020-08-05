Kashi Vishwanath, Krishna Janmasthan Temples Have To Be Liberated Too: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka senior BJP leader and Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj KS Eshwarappa, known for his inflammatory and controversial remarks, has stirred yet another controversy by asking people to demolish mosques adjacent to Krishna temple in Mathura and Viswanath temple in Kashi, citing them as a 'mark of slavery'. The minister was addressing people on the occasion of Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan in the Shimoga district of Karnataka.

'BJP's only agenda is to win the elections'

The opposition has criticised the statement of Eshwarappa terming it a sign of taking the country backward, adding that they (ruling party leaders) have no other positive achievement to approach people with during elections. Talking to Republic Media Network, Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad said, "They don't have anything positive to take to the people. They can win the elections only through death and destruction. So BJP's only agenda is to win the elections. Irrespective of whatever happens whether there is death or destruction, they need to gain power. They will start one more chapter to create unrest, to polarise society, to kill people and in the process, gain power. This is not going to take India forward. BJP is solely responsible to take this country backward."

Another opposition party JDS cashed in on the situation and asked Eshwarappa to not make controversial statements when emotions are running high. Talking to Republic Media Network, JDS Spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed said, "People like Eshwarappa cannot go back people on the basis of their contribution to the society. Eshwarappa is like spent force in BJP. By making funny statements like this, his aim is to divide the state's population on communal ground. Through a long legal process, the entire country's Hindus wanted to build Ram Temple, good that the entire Muslim community also welcomed it, though BJP got benefited out of it. People like Eshwarappa should shut up and not voice their opinions when emotions are high. The country will not forgive them if they try to divide the country further."

Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa is not someone who is new to making controversial statements. In the past, he had said that those who are in favour of Pakistan are the ones who do not vote for the BJP, equating the country with the saffron outfit. He was criticised for his many controversial statements, and BJP had distanced itself from his inflammatory statements.

(Image credits: PTI)