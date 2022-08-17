Janmashtami 2022: Lord Krishna's Festival Falls On 18th August Or 19th August? See Details

Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is the day when several followers of Lord Krishna gather and celebrate the birth of the deity. Janmashtami is celebrated in the country on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, which is from July to August. As the festival of Krishna Janmashtami 2022 is right around the corner, there is a lot of confusion about whether the occasion falls on 18th August or 19th August.

Janmashtami 2022 on 18th August or 19th august

The auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami is almost here, but there are a lot of speculations about when to celebrate the festival. Few people are saying that Janmashtami will be observed on August 18, whereas, others are claiming that it falls on Friday, August 19, 2022.

However, as per the Vedic Panchang, Janmashtami's Ashtami Tithi will start at 9:21 pm on August 18 and will continue till 10:59 pm on August 19, 2022. Thus, it will be celebrated on both days while the Nishith Puja time begins at 12:02 am on August 18 and concludes at 12:48 pm on the very same day. The Ashtami Tithi will also have the Udaya Tithi on that particular day.

History and significance of Janmashtami

As per beliefs, Lord Krishna is believed to be born in the year 3228 BC. Krishna was born to Devaki and her husband, Vasudeva, of the Yadava clan in Mathura. He took the eighth avatar of Vishnu to become the destroyer of the bad and evil. However, his maternal-uncle King Kansa wanted to end the life of little Krishna. Since the time of Lord Krishna’s birth, every eighth day of the month of Bhadrapada is called Krishna paksha. The day is symbolic to Hindu religion followers as a day which marks the win of good over evil.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK