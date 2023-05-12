Kajal Aggarwal Receives A Special Gift From Son Neil Kitchlu Ahead Of Mother's Day

Kajal Aggarwal kickstarted her Mother’s Day celebrations early as the actress got a special gift from her son Neil Kitchlu. Kajal took to her Instagram handle on Friday to flaunt her present, which was a yellow flower made of paper. According to the post, her 1-year-old hand painted the gift.

In the caption, Kajol wrote, “Mother’s Day never felt more special. Neil painted this flower for me. Best present ever!!! So so precious.” The flower was colored in yellow with a center of red. It also had a green leaf and it was planted in a paper cup. See the post here.

Neil Kitchlu's birthday celebration

Earlier in April, Kajal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu celebrated their son Neil’s first birthday. To commemorate the occasion, the couple wore custom T-shirts as they posed with members of their extended family. Both sets of grandparents were sitting in the front, with a little cousin of Neil's sitting beside them on a small seat.

The picture includes the siblings of the couple, together with their spouses and kids. Each T-shirt was labelled with its relationship to the birthday boy. Kajal was seen standing in the middle with Gautam. The Singham star was carrying Neil in her arms, who was sucking on his thumb.

Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu's relationship

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. The wedding was a private ceremony with only the couple’s close family in attendance. Kajal and Gautam got married in Mumbai. In January 2022, Kajal announced her pregnancy. The couple welcomed their son, Neil, on April 19, 2022. On the work front, Kajal will be next seen in the Kamal Haasan movie Indian 2, which is directed by Shankar.