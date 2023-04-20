Kajal Aggarwal Shares A Glimpse Of Son Neil Kitchlu's First Birthday

Kajal Aggarwal gave a glimpse of her son Neil’s first birthday on her Instagram handle. The actress, April 20, took to her social media to announce to her fans and followers that her son turned 1 year old on April 19. The actress's post was received with love and affection from her friends and fans.

In the picture shared by the Singham actress, her son, Neil Kitchlu can be seen sitting inside a little box while a big balloon with the number “1” floats behind him. The picture was seemingly taken in a garden. As her son donned yellow clothes, Kajal captioned the post, “And just like that our sunshine boy is (the big) 1!!! " She tagged her husband, Gautam Kitchlu in the post as well.

As soon as Kajal posted the picture, fans and followers showered the little one with their comments. Actress Rakul Preet Singh also commented on the post, writing, “Omg what a cutieeeeeee❤️”. Actor Charul Malik also wished Niel in the comments by writing, “Happy Birthday Champ ❤️”. Actor Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna also dropped a sweet comment on the post, “No! What! He was born yesterday! A full year already? Happppppppppppy birthday Neil. Lots of hugs and kisses ❤️❤️”

Kajal Aggarwal shares a video of Neil

Kajal Aggarwal has often shared glimpses of her son on her Instagram handle. Previously, the actress shared a video of Neil making a plank position. She captioned the post, “I wonder what he’s training for 🤔 #heplankslongerthanme 💪🏻” The post received love from her followers and one of the fans commented, “He is training to get his six pack and stay fit like his mom ❤️”

Kajal Aggarwal family

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. The wedding was a private ceremony with only the couple’s close family in attendance. Kajal and Gautam got married in Mumbai. In January 2022, Kajal announced her pregnancy. The couple welcomed their son, Neil, on April 19, 2022. On the work front, Kajal will be next seen in the Kamal Haasan movie Indian 2.