Kanwar Yatra 2023: Date, History, Significance, Everything You Need To Know

The much-awaited religious event of Kanwar Yatra 2023, an annual pilgrimage performed by devotees of Lord Shiva, is all set to commence on July 4 and conclude on August 31 this year. The pilgrimage, which takes place during the auspicious Hindu month of Shravan, attracts millions of devotees. They are famously known as Kanwariyas and come from across the country to seek blessings from Lord Shiva at various revered shrines.

3 things you need to know

The History of Kanwar Yatra

According to mythology, Ravana, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva, is believed to be the first Kanwariya. During the churning of the ocean, known as the Samudra Manthan, a poison emerged, threatening the world. Lord Shiva, in an act of selflessness, consumed the poison, turning his throat blue and earning the name Neelakantha. Ravana, in an effort to remove the negative energy from Lord Shiva, carried the holy water of the Ganga in his Kanwar and bathed the Shivling, helping Lord Shiva rid himself of the poison.

(Har ki Pauri, thronged by Kanwarias, during the Kavad Mela, Haridwar | Image: Nichole/twitter)

Significance of Kanwar Yatra

Lord Shiva, one of the holy deities of the Hindu Trinity, is believed to possess the power to avert major crises in life. His devotees embark on the Kanwar Yatra every year as a gesture of their devotion. The pilgrimage holds immense significance for devotees, who seek the grace and blessings of Lord Shiva during this auspicious time.

(Millions of Kanwariyas Set to Undertake the Annual Kanwar Yatra | Image: Twitter)

Routes and Rituals of Kanwar Yatra

The Kanwar Yatra witnesses devotees walking barefooted along the 42.5 km route on the Delhi-Meerut Route in Ghaziabad, and an additional 25km route from Muradnagar to Tila Morh. These routes serve as pathways for Kanwariyas travelling to Delhi, Loni, Haryana, and Rajasthan. While traditionally undertaken on foot, devotees now employ various means of transportation such as bicycles, bikes, scooters, jeeps, and buses to reach the holy temples.

(Kanwar Yatra will witness devotees walking barefooted | Image: Shutterstock)

During the pilgrimage, devotees don saffron clothes and collect the sacred water from rivers or other water bodies in two earthen pots tied to a bamboo pole, referred to as a Kanwar. Carrying the Kanwar, they embark on the journey to the temple. Upon arrival, the devotees perform the Abhishekam pouring the holy water on the Shiva lingam as an act of reverence and devotion.