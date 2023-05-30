Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat: Significance, Spiritual Benefits, Guide To Observe Waterless Fast

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat holds immense significance in Hindu culture, symbolising devotion, purification, and spiritual enlightenment. This fasting ritual goes beyond the typical Ekadashi observances, as participants abstain from not only food but also water - for a period of 24 hours. On this auspicious occasion, we delve into the historical, mythological, and spiritual aspects of Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat. Additionally, we provide practical tips to help you prepare for the fast, manage hunger and thirst, and break the fast in a healthy and balanced manner.

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat historical and mythological background

The origins of Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat can be traced back to the Mahabharata, the ancient Hindu epic. It is believed that Bhima, one of the Pandava brothers, was unable to observe regular Ekadashi fasts due to his insatiable appetite. In order to please Lord Vishnu and seek his blessings, sage Vyasa advised Bhima to observe a single, rigorous fast on Nirjala Ekadashi. Impressed by Bhima’s unwavering devotion and determination, Lord Vishnu granted Bhima the ability to observe all Ekadashi fasts henceforth, without the difficulty of an insatiable appetite.

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat spiritual benefits

Observing Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat is believed to purify the mind, body, and soul. It is said to bestow divine blessings, spiritual upliftment, and forgive past sins. By engaging in this rigorous fast, devotees demonstrate their dedication, discipline, and unwavering faith in their chosen path of spirituality. It is also believed that observing this fast can bring good health, prosperity, and overall well-being.

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat significance

Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat is observed with great reverence by devout Hindus worldwide. It falls on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha (May - June). The word ‘Nirjala’ means ‘without water’ in Sanskrit, emphasising the unique nature of this fast. According to ancient scriptures, by observing Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat, one can attain the spiritual benefits equivalent to observing all other Ekadashi fasts throughout the year.

Preparing for the fast

Preparing for Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat requires careful consideration and planning. It is essential to consult a healthcare professional, especially if one has any pre-existing health conditions. During the fast, managing hunger and thirst can be challenging. It is important to engage in activities that distract the mind and keep it occupied. Meditation, reading sacred texts, spending time in prayer, and participating in religious ceremonies are common practices to divert attention from physical sensations. It is recommended that one avoid strenuous physical activities during the fast to conserve energy.

Breaking the Fast in a Healthy and Balanced Manner

After successfully completing the Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat, it is important to break the fast in a healthy and balanced manner. Start by sipping water slowly to rehydrate the body, followed by consuming light and easily digestible foods. Opt for fresh fruits, nuts, yogurt, and light vegetable soups to gradually reintroduce nutrients to your system. Avoid overeating or indulging in heavy and spicy foods immediately after breaking the fast, to prevent discomfort.



Observing Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat is a profound spiritual practice that requires dedication, discipline, and a deep connection with one’s faith. Beyond its religious significance, this waterless fast carries immense spiritual benefits. By following the guidelines provided in this complete guide, you can unlock the power of Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat and experience the profound impact it can have on your mind, body, and soul. May this sacred observance bring you spiritual enlightenment, blessings, and a deeper connection with the divine.