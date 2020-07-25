Last Updated:

Kargil Vijay Diwas Images You Can Share With Your Family To Honour War Heroes

Here are a few Kargil Vijay Diwas Images with which you can celebrate the day and honour the 'jawans'.

Today, on July 26, India celebrates its win over the high outposts which had been lost to Pakistan in Kargil, Jammu. Named after the successful Operation Vijay, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated to honour the sacrifices of the Kargil War heroes. The Prime Minister of India, too, pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate every year.  Here are a few images you can share with your friends and family to celebrate the day.

History of Kargil Vijay Diwas

In 1998-1999, it was reported that the Pakistani army was secretly training and sending the troops across the Line of Control into the Indian territory allegedly disguised as a ‘mujahedeen’. Irrespective of the nature or extent of the infiltration, the Indian troops in the area allegedly assumed that the infiltrators were Jihadis. However, discoveries of infiltrations in other areas of the valley made the Indian armed forces realise that the attack was staged on a much bigger scale. Responding to the transgression along the LOC and the disregard for agreements of the Lahore treaty, the Government of India launched Operation Vijay and deployed nearly 2,00,000 Indian troops in the Valley. The war came to an end in the year 1999 and reportedly 527 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the battle.

