Kargil Vijay Diwas Images You Can Share With Your Family To Honour War Heroes

Today, on July 26, India celebrates its win over the high outposts which had been lost to Pakistan in Kargil, Jammu. Named after the successful Operation Vijay, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated to honour the sacrifices of the Kargil War heroes. The Prime Minister of India, too, pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate every year. Here are a few images you can share with your friends and family to celebrate the day.

Also Read | Kargil Vijay Diwas: Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore Pays Tribute To Warriors Saying "We Don't Have To Wait For A Kargil To Unite For India"

Kargil Vijay Diwas images

Proudly remembering and saluting the supreme sacrifice of our soldiers on the anniversary of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. Our armed forces not only successfully defended the country from an act of aggression but also maintained the sanctity of the LoC. Heartfelt tributes to the Heroes. pic.twitter.com/vTq5lUWN9G — Sudip Kumar Maity (@sudipkmaity) July 24, 2020

𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐥 𝐕𝐢𝐣𝐚𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐰𝐚𝐬 26 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 𝐴 𝑑𝑎𝑦 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑔𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑜𝑓 𝑠𝑢𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑚𝑒 𝑠𝑎𝑐𝑟𝑖𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑒𝑠 𝑚𝑎𝑑𝑒 𝑏𝑦 𝑠𝑜𝑙𝑑𝑖𝑒𝑟𝑠 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑖𝑟 𝑐𝑜𝑢𝑟𝑎𝑔𝑒 #kargilvijaydiwas@NCC

𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬: 𝐍CC(5- 𝐏B)𝐑𝐆𝐍𝐔𝐋 . pic.twitter.com/43D79jFU5k — TANU KAPOOR (@tanukapoor18) July 24, 2020

"During the Kargil war, each one of our soldier proved mightier than hundreds of soldiers of our enemies."



- PM Shri @narendramodi , July 2015, Mann Ki Baat.#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/uICviquzZb — Mann Ki Baat Updates (@mannkibaat) July 24, 2020

Listen AIR, Thrissur for a special "Ganasallapam", in connection with "Kargil Vijay Diwas" at 1 pm on 26 th July. Tune on AM 630 KHZ, or FM 101.1 MHZ and Newsonair app. pic.twitter.com/rSYJrM7Dtr — ALL INDIA RADIO, THRISSUR (@AIR_THRISSUR) July 23, 2020

A big salute to the brave soldiers of INDIA on this Kargil vijay diwas. pic.twitter.com/QAfJnO0atd — Krishna Prasad (@kp_359) July 24, 2020

#LestWeForgetIndia🇮🇳 The Gallantry, Service & Supreme Sacrifice of our #IndianBraves.



On the occasion of #KargilVijayDiwas we dedicate #MarigoldForOurBraves.



You may share your display image over DM, and we will repurpose it with a Marigold for you to pay personal tributes. pic.twitter.com/WqC9TMB5TI — LestWeForgetIndia🇮🇳 (@LestWeForgetIN) July 22, 2020

Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces



Let us salute to all our soldiers who are brave and protect us all throughout the day and night. Let us remember their fights and toil on this day#KargilVijayDiwas #kargilheros pic.twitter.com/MrajlcCkBq — Akhil P Kumar (@akhilpkumar1997) July 25, 2020

#RememberingKargil: Indian Army soldiers fought legendary battles in Dras, Kaksar, Batalik & Turtuk sectors at heights above 12000 feet.

🇮🇳 26 July will be remembered for determination and daring leadership and raw courage of our #Soldiers.#21YearsOfKargilVijay #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/rhxXwzmeQw — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 23, 2020

Chak de Kargil

🔥A Tribute to Our Kargil Heroes by KCET NCC



Get ready Folks 🔥#KargilVijayDiwas #KCETNCC #kargilheros pic.twitter.com/nw7sx8xU6D — SUO Anandha Balaji A (@BalajiCpl) July 23, 2020

As part of #KargilVijayDiwas, talented cadets of #NCC #Trivandrum Group pays homage to the #kargilheros,and has taken up a campaign to create awareness about #OperationVijay by preparing patriotic posters & paintings to be shared widely on the social media. pic.twitter.com/9eEElRWRQf — PRO Defence Trivandrum (@DefencePROTvm) July 22, 2020

Also Read | Kargil Vijay Diwas: Video Showcasing Story Of Kargil War And India's Bravehearts Will Give You Goosebumps

History of Kargil Vijay Diwas

In 1998-1999, it was reported that the Pakistani army was secretly training and sending the troops across the Line of Control into the Indian territory allegedly disguised as a ‘mujahedeen’. Irrespective of the nature or extent of the infiltration, the Indian troops in the area allegedly assumed that the infiltrators were Jihadis. However, discoveries of infiltrations in other areas of the valley made the Indian armed forces realise that the attack was staged on a much bigger scale. Responding to the transgression along the LOC and the disregard for agreements of the Lahore treaty, the Government of India launched Operation Vijay and deployed nearly 2,00,000 Indian troops in the Valley. The war came to an end in the year 1999 and reportedly 527 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the battle.

Also Read | Kargil Vijay Diwas: Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore Pays Tribute To Warriors Saying "We Don't Have To Wait For A Kargil To Unite For India"

Also Read | Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi Highlights Pseudo Wars & Terrorism As The Biggest Global Threat Saying, "To Be Effective, Army's 3 Wings Must Combine, Like The Tricolour"