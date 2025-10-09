Karwa Chauth 2025: Prep Your Skin In Advance To Keep Your Makeup Stay All Day Long On The Festival

Karwa Chauth, one of the most important festivals for married women, especially in North India, will be celebrated with vigour and joy on October 10. On the occasion, married women observe a sunrise-to-sunset fast for marital bliss and the long life of their husbands. Traditionally, the fast is broken after worshipping the moon and looking at one's partner through a sieve (chalni). Typically, this is a community practice, where observers come together to open their fasts as a group.

Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 10 this year | Image: Freepik

From the early morning sargi to the evening puja and moon sighting, it’s a long day filled with fasting, rituals, and, of course, dressing up in your festive best. To ensure your makeup stays fresh and flawless through the day and night, proper skin preparation a day before is key. Here are some tips that you can use to prepare your skin for a flawless makeup look to last all day tomorrow.

Deep cleanse your skin in advance

Prepare your skin for a whole day of makeup | Image: Freepik

A day before the festival, focus on thoroughly cleansing your skin to remove dirt, excess oil, and buildup. Use a mild exfoliating cleanser or a gentle face scrub to slough off dead skin cells. This step ensures your skin texture is smooth and allows your makeup to glide on seamlessly the next day.

Provide adequate hydration and nourishment to the skin in advance

Hydrate your skin in advance for Karwa Chauth 2025 | Image: Freepik

Post-cleansing, hydration is crucial. Apply a hydrating toner followed by a serum rich in hyaluronic acid or vitamin C. These ingredients help in plumping the skin and improving its elasticity, giving you that lit-from-within glow. Don’t skip your night cream or facial oil before bed—it locks in moisture and restores your skin overnight.



Give yourself a skin pampering session before Karwa Chauth

Indulge in a natural face pack a day prior. You can try a turmeric, honey, and yoghurt mask for instant brightness or a rosewater and multani mitti mask to tighten pores. Avoid trying any new products right before the festival to prevent irritation or breakouts.

Don't forget the lips and eyes

Dry lips or dark circles can dull your festive look. Use a gentle under-eye cream and apply a nourishing lip balm before sleeping. You can also exfoliate your lips with a sugar and honey scrub for a smoother lipstick finish.



Start the day with the perfect base for long-lasting makeup

Look your festive best on Karwa Chauth | Image: Freepik