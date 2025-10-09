Updated 9 October 2025 at 15:56 IST
Karwa Chauth 2025: Prep Your Skin In Advance To Keep Your Makeup Stay All Day Long On The Festival
Karwa Chauth 2025: Ahead of the big day, prepare your skin for the festive glow that will make you look your festive best.
- Lifestyle News
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Karwa Chauth, one of the most important festivals for married women, especially in North India, will be celebrated with vigour and joy on October 10. On the occasion, married women observe a sunrise-to-sunset fast for marital bliss and the long life of their husbands. Traditionally, the fast is broken after worshipping the moon and looking at one's partner through a sieve (chalni). Typically, this is a community practice, where observers come together to open their fasts as a group.
From the early morning sargi to the evening puja and moon sighting, it’s a long day filled with fasting, rituals, and, of course, dressing up in your festive best. To ensure your makeup stays fresh and flawless through the day and night, proper skin preparation a day before is key. Here are some tips that you can use to prepare your skin for a flawless makeup look to last all day tomorrow.
Deep cleanse your skin in advance
A day before the festival, focus on thoroughly cleansing your skin to remove dirt, excess oil, and buildup. Use a mild exfoliating cleanser or a gentle face scrub to slough off dead skin cells. This step ensures your skin texture is smooth and allows your makeup to glide on seamlessly the next day.
Provide adequate hydration and nourishment to the skin in advance
Post-cleansing, hydration is crucial. Apply a hydrating toner followed by a serum rich in hyaluronic acid or vitamin C. These ingredients help in plumping the skin and improving its elasticity, giving you that lit-from-within glow. Don’t skip your night cream or facial oil before bed—it locks in moisture and restores your skin overnight.
Also Read: Karwa Chauth 2025 Is On October 9 Or 10? Know the Correct Date, And More
Give yourself a skin pampering session before Karwa Chauth
Indulge in a natural face pack a day prior. You can try a turmeric, honey, and yoghurt mask for instant brightness or a rosewater and multani mitti mask to tighten pores. Avoid trying any new products right before the festival to prevent irritation or breakouts.
Don't forget the lips and eyes
Dry lips or dark circles can dull your festive look. Use a gentle under-eye cream and apply a nourishing lip balm before sleeping. You can also exfoliate your lips with a sugar and honey scrub for a smoother lipstick finish.
Also Read: Karwa Chauth: Know Why Women Use A Chalni To See Their Husband’s Face
Start the day with the perfect base for long-lasting makeup
On the morning of the Karwa Chauth, cleanse your face and use an ice cube wrapped in a soft cloth to tighten pores and control oil. Follow up with a lightweight moisturiser and a primer suited for your skin type. This creates a perfect base for long-lasting makeup that won’t melt through rituals or fasting hours.