Karwa Chauth 2025: Fasting For The First Time? Know the Dos and Don’ts of the Festival

Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth, one of the most significant festivals for married Hindu women, is a day dedicated to love, devotion, and the bond of marriage. Traditionally observed in North India, the festival involves women fasting from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the longevity and prosperity of their husbands. This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 10. If you’re celebrating Karwa Chauth for the first time, understanding its rituals, dos, and don’ts can make the experience more meaningful and seamless.

Dos of Karwa Chauth

1. Start your day with Sargi:

The fast begins early in the morning with Sargi, a meal prepared by the mother-in-law. It usually includes fruits, sweets, and dry fruits. Eating Sargi before sunrise ensures you have the stamina to stay without food and water until moonrise.

2. Dress traditionally:

Wearing ethnic attire, often in shades of red, maroon, or pink, is customary. Adorn yourself with jewellery, sindoor, bangles, and mehendi as these are considered auspicious symbols of married life.

3. Participate in puja rituals:

In the evening, join the community or family puja. The ritual includes listening to the Karwa Chauth Katha and offering prayers to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva for marital bliss.



4. Break the fast after moonrise:

The most significant moment is sighting the moon. Women look at the moon through a sieve, followed by looking at their husbands, who then help them break the fast with water and the first morsel of food.

Don’ts of Karwa Chauth

1. Avoid skipping Sargi:

Missing the pre-dawn meal can make it difficult to sustain energy throughout the day. It’s essential for first-timers to eat well and stay hydrated before sunrise.

2. Don’t consume food or water during the fast:

The core of Karwa Chauth is maintaining a nirjala (without water) fast. Breaking it mid-way without intention can dilute the sanctity of the ritual.



3. Refrain from wearing black or white:

These colours are considered inauspicious for Karwa Chauth. Stick to traditional festive colours associated with positivity and prosperity.