Karwa Chauth 2026: Know Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha, Rituals And Significance Of This Fast

Karwa Chauth is one of the important festivals and fasts in Hinduism, where married women observe a one-day nirjala fast for the long life and well-being of their husbands. The day falls on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Kartik month. This year, it falls on October 29. In the evening, women dress beautifully like brides and gather to narrate the Karwa Chauth Katha (story). The most significant moment is sighting the moon. Women look at the moon through a sieve, followed by looking at their husbands, who then help them break the fast with water and the first morsel of food.

Karwa Chauth 2026: Shubh Muhurat

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: October 29, 2026, at 01:06 AM

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: October 29, 2026, at 10:09 PM

Evening Puja Muhurat: 05:38 PM to 06:56 PM (or 05:46 PM to 07:04 PM in some regions)

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Moonrise (Chandrodaya) Time: Around 08:17 PM to 08:24 PM (varies slightly by city)

Karwa Chauth 2026: Vrat Katha

The origin of Karwa Chauth is linked to a woman named Karva Devi. Her husband was attacked by a crocodile while bathing in a river. Showing immense courage, Karva rescued him from the crocodile’s jaws. When Yama, the god of death, came to claim her husband, Karva refused to let him go. Impressed by her devotion, Yama blessed her and extended her husband’s life.

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Another legend connected to this festival tells the story of Princess Savitri, who married Prince Satyavan. He had been exiled and was destined to die within a year. Despite knowing this, Savitri married him and undertook severe penance to save his life. Through her devotion and determination, she convinced Yama to bring her husband back to life.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2026: Wishes

Happy Karwa Chauth to the one who makes my heart smile every day!

Fasting today for the love that makes my life complete.

Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness, and togetherness. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Praying for you, my heart’s true joy.

Thank you for your love and dedication. You make my life complete. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Happy Karwa Chauth! May your life be filled with love and laughter.

Wishing you love, health, and success on this special day.

My love for you grows stronger every day. May this Karwa Chauth bring us even closer.

Wishing you joy, love, and prosperity this Karwa Chauth.