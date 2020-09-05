Why Is Labor Day Celebrated In The US? What Is The Importance Of This Day?

Labor Day is observed as a holiday for the working citizens of America, paying respect to their efforts and contribution. It's also a mark for the beginning of the school year for students after the summer break. Every year, parades and events are planned on the day and even throughout the weekend before it. This annual celebration is a result of years of hard work and sacrifice by the American labourers in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

What is Labor Day?

According to history.com, Labor Day is celebrated in the first week of September. This day is celebrated as a result of the labor movement that was carried out in the late 19th Century. The movement was carried out by oppressed workers trying to make their work lives bearable for themselves and their coming generations.

Why is Labor Day celebrated in the US?

During the time of the Industrial Revolution, an average American worker had to do shifts for 12 hours a day, throughout the week. And all this only earned them the bare minimum to survive. It wasn't only the adults as the children from the age of five would work in mines and factories for long hours, only to receive a small fraction of what their adult counterparts earned. Regardless of the pay, the working conditions were also dismal and risky, especially for immigrant workers.

Their pain and frustration slowly increased along with the development of the manufacturing industries, due to such circumstances. A labor union was made in the early 18th Century, which became a vocal participant in showing the difficulties faced by them to the government, attracting the attention of the citizens and officers alike.

Strikes and rallies were organised by the union which slowly gained momentum with more citizens joining in. The rallies soon became violent, resulting in harm and deaths, the Haymarket Riot is one of the worst. The tradition of workers taking unpaid leave to protest about their working conditions also began during this time in New York City. Many states passed legislation recognising the events as the strikes and rallies grew.

Is Labor Day a holiday?

On June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland passed an act marking Labor Day as a legal holiday in the US. It is to appreciate their efforts and contribution to society. However, it is still unclear as to who coined the idea for the holiday.

When is Labor Day celebrated?

Labor Day is celebrated with events and parades on the first Monday of September. This year, the date will fall on September 7. The celebrations often start during the weekend before Monday, with parties, and other events.

[Image credit: Unsplash]