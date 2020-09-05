List Of Happy Teachers Day Quotes For Mom To Share On September 5th

Every year Sept. 5th is celebrated as Teachers Day in India marking former President as well as India's 1st Vice President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birthday. Dr Radhakrishnan was a teacher himself, who taught in the social sciences discipline. The President regarded this day to be marked to commemorate teachers at schools, colleges and at every aspect of life. Take a look at a few quotes that one can send to their mothers on this day as a mother is considered to be the first teacher in a person's life.

Happy teachers day quotes for mom

Mom, you are not only a mother to me but also my very first teacher…. Whatever I have learnt in life is because of you….. Wishing you a very Happy Teacher’s Day.

All my scores, all my success is dedicated to just one person and that is you, MOM, because you are my teacher at every step in life…. Best wishes to you on Teacher’s Day.

When you find your favourite teacher in your life, you are blessed in true sense…. I find myself extremely fortunate because I have you as my mom and my best teacher…. Happy Teacher’s Day.

One of the most fortunate things that could ever happen to someone is having a mom who is a teacher by profession. Happy teacher’s day!

I have had good teachers and had not so good teachers in my life, but I have never had a more fabulous teacher like you. Happy teachers’ day mom!

You are the most inspiring and caring teacher that I have ever had. You are the first teacher in my life and no one can take your place. Happy teachers’ day!

On this day, it will be so wrong if I don’t appreciate your effort to make me this educated and enlightened person I am today. You are the best teacher of all!

If I look back and make a list of every single person who helped me to become who I am today, your name will be at the top. On this teachers’ day, you deserve all the credit more than anyone! Happy Teachers' Day mom

My Teacher’s Day celebrations are incomplete without wishing my encouraging mother who is the source of my inspiration and my energy….. Wishing you Happy Teacher’s Day mom.

I thank God for giving me such an amazing mother who is also the best teacher who is always there to guide me to the right path…. Best wishes to you on Teacher’s Day mum!!

Life is beautiful when your mother is your friend and also your teacher…. Thanks for bringing so many relationships in my life…. A very Happy Teacher’s Day to you.

The combination of a teacher and a mother is truly a blessing….. You are in true sense the best mother and the teacher I could have asked for….. Best wishes on Teacher’s Day to you.

I dedicate all my success and achievements to my dearest mother and my most inspiring teacher because of whom I am where I am today…… Warm wishes on Teacher’s Day to you mom.

When I was born, I did not only get a mother but I also got my teacher who taught me the smallest of the things I know….. Thank you, mom and Happy Teacher’s Day.

Life is very easy when you have someone to hold your hand, guide you through and understand you and mom, you are that one person who does everything for me….. Wishing you a very Happy Teacher’s Day.

