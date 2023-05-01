Labour Day 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Greetings, Quotes To Share

May Day, also known as International Workers' Day or Labour Day, is an annual holiday observed on May 1 to honor the struggles and victories of the labour movement. The purpose of the holiday is to celebrate the contributions that employees have made to society and to promote social fairness and workers' rights.

On Labour Day, share these quotes, images, messages, and greetings to promote the importance of Labour Day. “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”― Mahatma Gandhi

Labour Day 2023: Quotes to share

“Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” – Confucius

“It is labor indeed that puts the difference on everything.” – John Locke

“Labor Day is devoted to no man, living or dead, to no sect, race or nation.” – Samuel Gompers

“Pleasure in the job puts perfection in the work.”— Aristotle

“A man is not paid for having a head and hands, but for using them.” – Elbert Hubbard

Labour Day 2023: Wishes and Messages for the occasion

Happy Labour Day! Today, we celebrate the hardworking women and men who have contributed so much to society. Let's take a moment to appreciate all the efforts and sacrifices made by our labour force.

On this Labour Day, let's remember the value of hard work and dedication. We are fortunate to live in a country where our rights as workers are protected. Let's continue to work towards a fair and just society for all.

Labour Day is a reminder of the importance of the labourforce in building our communities and economies. It's a time to acknowledge and appreciate the contribution of our fellow workers. Happy Labour Day to all!

Today, we honor the spirit of labor and the countless individuals who have made our world a better place through their hard work and determination. Happy Labour Day to all my hardworking friends out there!

Let's take a moment to remember the struggles and scarifies of our forefathers who fought for our rights as workers. On this Labour Day, let's renew our commitment to the cause of labour and work towards creating a better future for ourselves and generations to come. Happy Labour Day 2023!