Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2019 Route, History And More Details

Thanksgiving is a federal holiday in the United States of America. It is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. Thanksgiving was originally celebrated as a harvest festival. It has been celebrated nationally on and off since 1789, with the declaration by George Washington after a request by Congress. And therefore, Thanksgiving is now an annual tradition in the United States of America. This year Thanksgiving will be celebrated on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City is one of the world's largest parades and is presented by a U.S. based department store chain called Macy's. The parade began in 1924 calling it the second-oldest Thanksgiving parade in the U.S. The three-hour parade is held in Manhattan from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Also read | Trump Pardons Turkeys In Thanksgiving Tradition, Makes Fun Of Impeachment Hearings

The 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will commence from the west side of the Central Park near the American Museum of Natural History at West 77th Street and West Central Park. It will then travel South until Columbus Circle and will then proceed to East on Central Park South. Once the parade reaches the 6th Avenue, it will travel towards 34th street and the Macy's flagship store in Herald Square. According to the weather forecast, the report predicts that the day will be sunny but windy. There will also be a list of superstars are also expected to appear on top of the parade floats. Billy Porter, Celine Dion, Ciara, Idina Menzel, The Black Eyed Peas, Lea Michele, and more. There will also be 11 marching bands who will perform in the parade.

Also read | Kim Kardashian Teams Up With Family To Help Needy For Thanksgiving

More about the event

According to reports, there are around 30 balloons and floats that are all set to make an appearance this year for the parade. There will also be new entrants including Green eggs, Astronaut Snoopy, Smokey bear, Spongebob Squarepants, and Gary & Love Flies Up to the Sky. The new additions in the feature floats include New York Life's Toy House of Marvelous Milestones, Nickelodeon's Blue's Clues, Home Sweet Home, and You and The LEGO Group Brick Changer.

Also read | Thanksgiving: All You Need To Know About The Festival In The US

Also read | Thanksgiving Recipes: Some Of The Must-bake Thanksgiving Pies