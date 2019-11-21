Thanksgiving Recipes: Some Of The Must-bake Thanksgiving Pies

Thanksgiving is an important festival that is widely celebrated across the globe. It has its origins in the 17th century when the Americans were colonized by the British and other European nations. Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the holiday season in the US. When it comes to food, Thanksgiving is one festival where you see people raving about turkeys, cheese grits, corn pudding, and roasted sweet potato casserole with praline and signature pies, to name a few. Some of the thanksgiving pies are quite popular. Listed below are some Thanksgiving pies you can bake at home.

Thanksgiving must-bake pies

1) Apple Pie

This is one Thanksgiving pie dish that has been there for years. This beautiful dish is made out of apples and served with whipped cream, ice cream, or cheddar cheese. The pastry part is generally used on the top-and-bottom, making it a double-crust pie. The apples are nicely sliced and softened and blended with cinnamon to give it a sweet and tangy taste. Children and adults both love this delicious Thanksgiving dessert and consume it in abundance.

2) Pumpkin Pie

People just cannot get enough of Pumpkin. Be it pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin soup or even pumpkin pie, pumpkin is one ingredient that can be molded in different ways. This dish is filled with a spiced, pumpkin-based custard filling. Pumpkin pie is often eaten during the fall and early winter. When cooked right, this dish makes for the perfect mix of flavor and texture.

3) Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet Potato is all part of the Thanksgiving dinner and an important part of dessert too. This unique pie is made in the majority of American households. This dessert is a traditional dessert that originated in the Southern United States. The crust is kept crispy while the filling is soft, gooey and melts in your mouth. This dish is served with whipped cream or ice cream.

