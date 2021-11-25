Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: How And When To Watch The Parade Online? See Details

After last year's crowd-less celebration, the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is back in full swing. The buzz among the citizens for the celebration is high and people are a lot more excited about seeing the giant turkey. The department store's 95th celebration is set to take place on Thursday, November 25, in New York City. It will retrace its traditional 2.5-mile route from the Upper West Side to Midtown, through Manhattan.

Macy is set for a massive celebration on the occasion of this family holiday. Pop culture franchises, corporations and brands will return with their names in front of live spectators as the public is again welcomed to witness the parade. Here are all the details about Thanksgiving, Macy's annual parade time, and how to watch it online.

When is Thanksgiving and how is it celebrated?

Thanksgiving is celebrated across the US as a national holiday. It falls on the fourth Thursday of November and is a celebration of the annual harvest and other blessings of the past year. Unlike other holidays, Thanksgiving does not have a custom of gifts exchange but centres around being with one's family and being thankful for the special things in people's life. The celebration also includes a typical meal which has turkey, potatoes, bread stuffing, pumpkin pie and cranberries.

Macy Thanksgiving Parade time

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. ET in Manhattan at West 77h Street and Central Park West. While the public is welcome to view the parade, only selected stops will have public viewing areas. The spectator areas will be available from 6 am ET.

How to watch Thanksgiving Day Parade?

To watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one can watch on television or on other devices with family and friends. Those who have a television and satellite connection can watch the parade which will be televised from 9 am on NBC. Others can watch the annual parade online. The Thanksgiving Day Parade will be streamed on online platforms affiliated with NBC. These platforms are SlingTV, fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV. All these services offer free trials which can be used to witness the iconic parade.

