Maha Shivratri 2026 Date: Puja Timings, Fasting Rituals And Correct Feb 15 Schedule

Maha Shivratri is one of the most spiritually significant festivals in Hinduism. The day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and symbolises inner awakening and devotion. Observed with night-long prayers and fasting, the festival holds deep importance for devotees across India. In 2026, Maha Shivratri will be observed on Sunday, February 15, with key rituals continuing into the early hours of February 16 due to the lunar calendar.

Maha Shivratri 2026: Date and puja timings

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Magh begins on the evening of February 15 and ends on February 16. Since Maha Shivratri is celebrated during the night, devotees will observe the main rituals on the night of February 15.

Traditional worship is divided into four prahars, or quarters of the night, during which special pujas are performed. Each prahar is considered highly auspicious for offering prayers, chanting mantras and performing abhishek of the Shiva Lingam. Midnight worship, also known as Nishita Kaal Puja, is regarded as the most sacred period and is believed to bring spiritual merit and divine blessings. As per Drik Panchang, the puja timings of Maha Shivratri 2026 are:

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 06:11 PM to 09:23 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:23 PM to 12:35 AM, Feb 16

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:35 AM to 03:47 AM, Feb 16

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:47 AM to 06:59 AM, Feb 16

The fast is typically broken the next morning, on February 16, after sunrise and once the Chaturdashi Tithi ends. Devotees are advised to perform parana within the prescribed morning time for spiritual completeness.

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 05:04 PM on Feb 15, 2026

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 05:34 PM on Feb 16, 2026

Fasting rituals and how to worship

Fasting on Maha Shivratri is seen as a way to purify the body and mind. Many devotees typically observe a nirjala fast, abstaining from both food and water, while others follow a phalahar vrat, consuming fruits, milk and simple sattvic foods. Grains, pulses, onion, garlic and non-vegetarian food are strictly avoided.

