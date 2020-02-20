Mahashivratri Wishes In English To Wish Your Loved Ones This Auspicious Day

Mahashivratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually to honour Lord Shiva. It marks the celebration of the marriage of Lord Shiva to Parvati. On this auspicious day, greet your loved ones by sending blessings and good wishes through messages. If you have difficulty in framing Mahashivratri wishes in English, then you have come to the perfect place. Here is a compilation of Mahashivratri wishes in English for you.

ALSO READ| Devotees Head To Prayagraj Ahead Of Kumbh's Culmination On Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri Wishes in English

May Lord Shiva shower upon you all his choicest endowments on this Maha Shivratri, Jai Shiva Shankar. Mahashivratri wishes for you and family.

A day when positivity wins over negativity! Har Har Mahadeva, Happy Maha Shivratri wishes for you and your family.

Lord Shiva fills into us his divine blessings and gives us solidarity to move forward with truth, purity, and divinity. Har Har Mahadev! Mahashivratri wishes for you and your family.

May Lord Shiva guide you all your life! Sending you my best Mahashivratri wishes.

ALSO READ| Mahashivratri 2019 Celebrations From Around The World: Here's Everything You Need To Know

May Shiva favour you with great wellbeing, joy and success, Om Namah Shivay! Happy Mahashivratri wishes from my family to yours.

May the divine glory remind you of your capabilities, and help you in attaining success. Happy Mahashivratri wishes to you.

May Lord Shiva answer all yours and his blessings may always be with you. Happy Mahashivratri wishes to you.

May lord shiva shower his blessings on you and your family. May you be surrounded with his eternal love and strength. Happy Mahashivratri wishes.

ALSO READ| Double Celebration For Kriti Sanon As She Performs Puja, Distributes Sweets To Mumbaikars For Mahashivratri And Luka Chuppi Success

Let’s spend the night of Shivratri by enchanting the name of Lord Shiva and seek his divine blessings! Happy Mahashivratri wishes to you.

On this auspicious occasion, the blessings of Shiva Shankar be with all of you. May his glorious divine and merciful attributes remind us of our own abilities and strive to lift ourselves to heights. Mahashivratri wishes to you and your family.

ALSO READ| Radhakrishn Written Update For February 12, 2020 | Preparations Start For Mahashivratri