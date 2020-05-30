Mahesh Navami 2020: Why Is The Festival Celebrated? All About Its Significance & Meaning

Mahesh Navami meaning: Mahesh Navami is one of the most significant festivals which falls on Navami or ninth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyestha. The festival is widely celebrated by the devotees of Lord Shiva and believed that the latter appeared in front of his devotees for the first time on the auspicious day of Mahesh Navami. The Maheshwari's worship Lord Mahesh and his consort Parvati on the occasion of Mahesh Navami because it is believed that on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha their community came into existence.

Mahesh Navami significance

There is a belief that on Mahesh Navami, women who desire to have a child, perform special prayers and Lord Shiva blesses them. Legend has it that King Khandelsen was childless and hence he worshipped Lord Shiva with sheer devotion. After which Lord Shiva fulfilled his wish by blessing him with a son named Sujansen.

The popular legend related to Mahesh Navami said that once the hunters roved into an Ashram and disturbed the serenity and tranquillity out there. After which, the sages were vexed with them and cursed them to become a stone. Later, the hunters' wives prayed to Lord Shiva and asked for a solution to get rid of the curse.

Lord Shiva then agreed to save them only if they made a promise to deter from hunting and get involved in other activities. The women accepted Lord Shiva's condition and hence all men were saved. Later on, it is believed that the hunters were saved and their parents also stopped hunting and focused on business, and named their community as the 'Maheshwari' community after Lord Mahesh, to show their affection and devotion to Shiva. And hence Mahesh Navami is celebrated by the Maheshwari's with utmost grace.

Mahesh Navami celebrations

Mahesh Navami is mainly celebrated by the Hindus in many parts of the country, especially in Rajasthan. Devotees from all walks of life worship Mahesh and the goddess Parvati on this auspicious day. The temples across are embellished with flowers and garlands. Mahesh Navami celebrations also include the newly married couples, who especially worship the Lord and Goddess Parvati on this day to begin the new phase of their lives with gaiety and goodwill.

