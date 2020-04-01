Ram Navami Images To Send Colourful Wishes To Your Friends And Family

Navratri is one of the most significant festivals of Hindus. This nine days long festival is marked with grand celebrations. All the nine days have different significance to it according to Hindu mythology. The ninth day, which according to Hindu Calendar is the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra Month, is called the Ram Navami.

According to the beliefs of Hindus, Lord Ram was born on this day. The day is marked by Rama Katha recitals or reading of Rama stories including the Hindu sacred epic Ramayana. Some devotees mark the event by taking miniature statues of the infant Rama, washing it and clothing it, then placing it in a cradle. Charitable events and community meals are also organised. Some mark this day by vrata (fasting). Here is a look at several Ram Navmi images that one can use to wish their friends and family on the auspicious day.

Happy Ram Navami Images

