Ram Navami Images To Send Colourful Wishes To Your Friends And Family

Festivals

Ram Navami is celebrated as the day when Lord Ram was born. It is marked by several celebrations like bhajan and kirtan, fast, etc. Here are some images.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
ram navami images

Navratri is one of the most significant festivals of Hindus. This nine days long festival is marked with grand celebrations. All the nine days have different significance to it according to Hindu mythology. The ninth day, which according to Hindu Calendar is the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra Month, is called the Ram Navami.

According to the beliefs of Hindus, Lord Ram was born on this day. The day is marked by Rama Katha recitals or reading of Rama stories including the Hindu sacred epic Ramayana. Some devotees mark the event by taking miniature statues of the infant Rama, washing it and clothing it, then placing it in a cradle. Charitable events and community meals are also organised. Some mark this day by vrata (fasting). Here is a look at several Ram Navmi images that one can use to wish their friends and family on the auspicious day. 

Happy Ram Navami Images

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DG (@dhanishgupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sneh Panchal 🇮🇳 India (@snehpanchal97) on

Also Read| Arun Govil reveals his filmy career was over after essaying Lord Ram in 'Ramayan'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🎶Aniruddha Pramanick (@pramanickaniruddha) on

Also Read| Ramayan cast: Arun Govil as Ram, Dara Singh as Hanuman & other actors of the 90s show

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TikBitz (@tikbi_tz) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BHAVESH_BHOITE._ (@bhavesh_bhoite_) on

Also Read| Ramayana actor Arun Govil looks pleased as he watches himself onscreen; fans react

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#jayshreeram🚩🚩🚩🚩 #ramnavmi🙏

A post shared by 😍Graphic Lover 😍 (@rkgraphic1212) on

Also Read|Re-telecast of Ramayan sparks row on Twitter as netizens debate on women empowerment

First Published:
COMMENT
