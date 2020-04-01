Why Is Ram Navami Celebrated And What Is Its Significance? All You Need To Know

Rami Navami is a Hindu Spring festival that falls on the ninth day of month Chaitra according to the Hindu calendar. This year, Ram Navami will be celebrated all across the county on April 2. It marks the conclusion of the spring festival of Vasanta Navratri which begins on Ugadi. Here is everything about why Ram Navami is celebrated and its significance.

Why is Ram Navami celebrated?

Ram Navami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. It is considered as one of the five major Hindu festivals. According to mythology, Lord Rama is the seventh avatar of god Vishnu. On this day, devotees and followers of Lord Rama recite verses from the holy scriptures like Shrimad Bhagavatam and Ramayana.

Lord Rama was born in the Teta Yug to King Dashratha and Queen Kaushalya in Ayodhya. People believe that worshipping him on this day helps in removing bad powers and influences from the Earth. It also marks the entrance of divine power in a person’s life.

Significance of Ram Navami

The significance of Ram Navami is that it represents that victory of goodness over evil. It also signifies the establishment of Dharma to beat the Adharma. Devotees begin Ram Navami by offering water to Surya Devta (Lord Sun) to get his blessings. According to mythology, Lord Sun is an ancestor of Lord Rama.

Ram Navami Rituals

On this auspicious day, followers of Lord Rama keep a day-long fast. The fast begins in the morning and extends till the sunrise of the following day. Devotees also worship God by listening or reciting the epic Ramayana. The festival is also celebrated by performing the ceremonial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

People also celebrate Ram Navami by organizing bhajans and Kirtans for the entire nine-day Chaitra Navratra period. A few devote observe the fasting of Ram Navami very strictly by refraining themselves from even consuming water. Whereas few followers carry out fasting by consuming fruits and water.

