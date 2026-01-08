Uttarayan 2026: Tips To Protect Yourself From Kite Flying Injuries

Uttarayan, also known as Makar Sankranti, is one of the most vibrant festivals celebrated across India, especially in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Maharashtra and Rajasthan. One of the most important common traditions of the festival is kite flying. While the activity brings families and communities together, it can also pose some risks if not practised carefully. This year, the festival will be celebrated on January 14. Here's how you can stay safe while enjoying the joyful celebration of Makar Sankranti.

The kite flying risks on Uttarayan

The biggest risk during Uttarayan comes from sharp kite strings, commonly known as manja. Synthetic and glass-coated strings, often used to cut opponents’ kites, can cause severe cuts, especially to the neck, fingers and face. Two-wheeler riders and pedestrians are particularly vulnerable, while birds also suffer fatal injuries due to loose strings left behind after the festivities.



Also Read: When Is Makar Sankranti 2026? Know Date, Muhurat, Significance And More

Safety tips to ensure a safe Sankranti celebration

To begin with, always choose cotton thread instead of synthetic or glass manja. Eco-friendly cotton strings are less sharp and safer for both humans and birds. Wearing protective clothing is equally important. Full-sleeved shirts, gloves and scarves can help reduce the risk of cuts while flying kites.

If you are flying kites on terraces, ensure the area is clear and safe. Avoid standing too close to the edge of rooftops, and keep children under constant supervision. It is advisable to use sturdy footwear with good grip to prevent slips and falls.



Also Read: Uttarayan 2026: What Is The Significance Of Flying Kites On The Festival

Advertisement

For those travelling during the festival, extra caution is necessary. Two-wheeler riders should wear helmets with visors and consider covering their neck with a scarf or muffler. Driving at a moderate speed and staying alert to loose strings hanging across roads can significantly lower the risk of accidents.

Be aware of children and birds



Children should be encouraged to fly kites under adult supervision and should be taught not to run across roads chasing fallen kites. Parents must strictly discourage the use of sharp manja. After the celebrations, responsibly collect and dispose of leftover strings to prevent harm to birds and animals.