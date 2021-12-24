Merry Christmas 2021: Why Is Christmas Marked On The 25th Of December?

December is all about relishing the festivities of Christmas and New Year, with people across the globe waiting to clock the occasions with their close friends and family members. Christmas is the perfect time to enjoy lip-smacking delicacies, decorate your abodes with Christmas trees and fairy lights as well as indulge in the much-needed family time.

The cultural celebration is even more special for kids, who ardently wait to receive gifts from the mythical figure Santa Claus. With festivities like Diwali, Holi, among others celebrated annually on different dates, have you wondered why Christmas comes as an exception, only to be celebrated on December 25? Continue reading to know all about the festival's origins, the significance of the date and more.

Why is Christmas celebrated on December 25?

The annual festivities of Christmas are observed by the majority of Christians on the said date as per the Gregorian calendar. The holiday commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, however, no one really knows the specific date on which Jesus was born.

There are myriad theories establishing December 25 as his birth date. One quiet Christian custom states that the date Mary knew she was to give birth to a special child was March 25 (called the Annunciation). Counting nine months from the date, Jesus' birth is then marked on December 25.

The third-century Roman Empire, which had not adopted Christianity by then also marked the rebirth of the Unconquered Sun Sol Invictus on December 25. This holiday marked the return of longer days post the winter solstice and were followed by the Roman festival called the Saturnalia, in which people exchanged presents and binged on scrumptious meals.

However, the primary reason why people celebrate Christmas is not related to Jesus Christ's exact birth date. It is mainly clocked to note that God came into the world in the form of a man to atone for the sins of humanity. On this day, Churches across the world perform evening services on Christmas eve, while many also perform candle service at midnight. People also bake rum and fruit cakes to mark the occasion.

(IMAGE: AP)