Merry Christmas 2021: Xmas Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook & Whatsapp Status

Considered to be one of the biggest and most auspicious festivals globally, Christmas is celebrated on December 25 every year. The festival marks the birth of Jesus Christ which is celebrated with great joy and zeal. On this occasion, devotees decorate a Christmas tree with lights and festive ornaments and place presents underneath it. To celebrate this auspicious occasion with your loved ones, here are some quotes, greetings, messages and wishes for Christmas 2021.

Merry Christmas 2021: Xmas wishes, quotes, messages and statuses

This is a season filled with warmth from friendships and comfort from loved ones. Having you as my friend fills me with so much joy and the thought of you makes my heart bright. Have a merry Christmas.

Christmas is here again. May your home be filled with laughter, contentment, harmony, peace, and an abundance of mercy.

Merry Christmas and may you live a long and happy life filled with goodwill and friendship. On this joyous day, and throughout the new year, may your life be filled with an abundance of love.

Dear, may your Christmas be as warm and as sweet as a steaming cup of coffee.

Receive my heartfelt greetings with Christmas season gift wrapped in a unique feeling of joy

It is yet another time to give and receive but blessed is he who gives then he who receives. Spread the warmth and love brought about by Christmas. Let it be savoured by friends, family and the neighbourhood.

May the Christmas spirit be with you today and throughout the New Year. Best wishes to you and your family for a joyful Holiday Season.

"Peace on Earth will come to stay when we live Christmas every day."

No matter how far we are, the warmth of Christmas will bring us closer together.

When I count the blessings of my life, I count you twice!

“Christmas is forever—not just for one day. For loving, sharing, and giving are not to put away.”

