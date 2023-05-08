Mother's Day 2023: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know

Though mothers ought to be celebrated every day, having a dedicated day in the year to celebrate motherhood and motherly love allows one to shower some extra love and appreciation on mothers and mother figures alike. There are a lot of varying dates, based on cultural differences in countries, as to when the occasion of Mother's Day is actually celebrated. The occasion also has varying origin stories based on the same cultural differences.

When is Mother's Day this year?

As mentioned, based on the varying cultures, Mother's Day is celebrated on different dates in different countries. In India, the occasion is always celebrated on the second Sunday of May. Going by this, Mother's Day will be celebrated on May 14 this year, in India. The countries of United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand also follow the tradition of celebrating the occasion of Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May.

What is the history of Mother's Day?

The dedicated celebration and reverence of mothers and mother figures has been around since the time of earlier civilisations. In a more contemporary context however, Mother's Day officially finds its roots in the dedicated efforts of an American activist by the name of Anna Jarvis who passed away in 1948. Jarvis was deeply inspired by her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis' selfless work as a community health advocate.

She related her mother's care for the community to the general idea of mothers going above and beyond for their children. Jarvis began campaigning for a national day in the year which would celebrate mothers in a dedicated manner. Her campaign began in the early 1900s, achieving its goal in 1914. The United States president at the time Woodrow Wilson, signed a proclamation declaring the second Sunday of May as Mother's Day. This is where the tradition began.

What is the significance of Mother's Day?

Mother's Day each year provides children, however big or small, a dedicated day in the year to give some extra love and attention to their mothers and mother figures. The day can be as simple or as elaborate as one may please. Traditionally, meals are cooked for mothers and mother figures along with gifts being given. The primary point however, is to make mothers and mother figures feel extra special and loved on the day.