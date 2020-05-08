World Migratory Bird Day: When Flamingos Were Spotted In Mumbai Amid Lockdown, See Pics

World Migratory Bird Day 2020 will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020. World Migratory Bird Day or WMBD is an annual celebration to spread awareness. WMBD is an awareness-raising campaign that highlights the importance and the need to conserve migratory birds as well as their habitats.

After the global outbreak of coronavirus, a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown was announced by the government of India. While many people have been talking about how the change has impacted their lives negatively, the COVID-19 lockdown seems to be a boon for nature. Every year, migratory birds, especially flamingoes flock to certain parts of Mumbai during the summer. However, it has been reported that there is a significant rise in the number of flamingos that arrived in Mumbai this year.

Flamingoes in Mumbai

Maharashtra: Large number of migratory Flamingo birds seen at the creek in Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/CQCHfqNQ4i — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

Beautiful gifts of Mother Nature.

A sight to behold, migratory Flamingos seen in large numbers at Navi Mumbai.#MondayVibes #Flamingos #beautifulview #nature pic.twitter.com/miyEtDGM3v — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) April 20, 2020

The Bombay Natural Health Society has stated that there is a 25 per cent increase in the migration of flamingos this year than it was last year. It has also been reported that last year only 1.2 lakh birds had migrated to Mumbai. However, this year, the number has gone up to over 1.5 lakhs just in the first week of April.

These flamingos migrate from Sambar Lake in Rajasthan as well as Rann of Kutch Gujrat. It has also been reported that some of these birds fly away from far off places like Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Israel. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the traffic and the crowd on the streets have significantly reduced. Hence, a large number of birds and animals are spotted in public places as well.

#WATCH Large number of migratory Flamingo birds at the creek in Navi Mumbai pic.twitter.com/oC3DbWcho2 — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

Flamingos seen wading in huddles in a lake in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/sOh736OLKC — Reuters (@Reuters) May 2, 2020

It has been reported that most of these flamingos are spotted in Sewri, Mumbai in the wetlands. Some are also spotted in Airoli. According to reports, the COVID-19 lockdown has ensured that the birds get enough peace for roosting and that they can hunt for food without any disturbance. It is hence an encouraging atmosphere for the flamingoes to migrate to Mumbai.

