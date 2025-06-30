Muharram 2025: When Is Ashura? Check Out Date, Significance, Ritual And More

Muharram marks the start of the Islamic New Year according to the Hijri calendar. This month holds great importance in the Islamic calendar and is a time for reflection and spiritual renewal. This year, the sacred occasion began on June 27, and Ashura, which is observed on the 10th day of Muharram, is likely to fall on July 6, but it could be marked on July 7, if the moon is not sighted.

When is Muharram, and when is Ashura?

In India, the moon was sighted on June 26, 2025, prompting the Masjid-e-Nakhoda Markazi Rooyat-e-Hilal Committee to announce that Muharram would begin on June 27. Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram, will fall on July 6, 2025. This period is marked by fasting, prayer, and religious activities, symbolising patience and remembrance.

Muharram 2025 holiday date

According to a media site, July 6 falls on a Sunday. As a result, no separate holiday has been announced for Muharram on this date for banks, schools, government offices, or stock exchanges. Additionally, neither the RBI nor the NSE has declared a holiday for July 7, so banks and stock exchanges are expected to function as usual on that day. The official update is yet to come.

Why is Muharram observed?

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and represents the beginning of the Islamic New Year. After Ramadan, it is the holiest month in the calendar. Muharram is one of the four sacred months in Islam, during which specific customs and observances are upheld. The month is particularly notable for the day of Ashura, which falls on the tenth day of Muharram. During this month, warfare, violence and fighting are strictly forbidden. The name itself is derived from the Arabic word for "forbidden".