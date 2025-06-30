Muharram 2025: When Is Ashura? Check Out Date, Significance, Ritual And More

Updated 30 June 2025 at 17:28 IST
Muharram marks the start of the Islamic New Year according to the Hijri calendar. This month holds great importance in the Islamic calendar and is a time for reflection and spiritual renewal. This year, the sacred occasion began on June 27, and Ashura, which is observed on the 10th day of Muharram, is likely to fall on July 6, but it could be marked on July 7, if the moon is not sighted.
In India, the moon was sighted on June 26, 2025, prompting the Masjid-e-Nakhoda Markazi Rooyat-e-Hilal Committee to announce that Muharram would begin on June 27. Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram, will fall on July 6, 2025. This period is marked by fasting, prayer, and religious activities, symbolising patience and remembrance.
According to a media site, July 6 falls on a Sunday. As a result, no separate holiday has been announced for Muharram on this date for banks, schools, government offices, or stock exchanges. Additionally, neither the RBI nor the NSE has declared a holiday for July 7, so banks and stock exchanges are expected to function as usual on that day. The official update is yet to come.
Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and represents the beginning of the Islamic New Year. After Ramadan, it is the holiest month in the calendar. Muharram is one of the four sacred months in Islam, during which specific customs and observances are upheld. The month is particularly notable for the day of Ashura, which falls on the tenth day of Muharram. During this month, warfare, violence and fighting are strictly forbidden. The name itself is derived from the Arabic word for "forbidden".
Ashura commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson. Processions and self-mortification are some of the activities commonly observed on this day. It is an occasion to offer prayers, and many Muslims observe a day-long fast as well. It is an occasion that brings the community together and creates a sense of unity.
