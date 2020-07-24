Nag Panchami Status You Can Upload On Social Media To Mark The Day

Nag Panchami is an auspicious and special Hindu festival where devotees worship snakes. According to the Hindu Lunar Calendar, the festival is observed on the fifth day of the month of Shravana. This year, Nag Panchami 2020 will be celebrated on July 25. It is observed that people who celebrate Nag Panchami, worship silver, stone, wood, gold, or bronze statues of snakes. They also worship photos, painting, posters of mythological snakes, also known as ‘Nags’.

Moreover, according to Hindu sacred books and some reports, people also get live Darshan of snakes on this day, and they are also worshipped by many people. Devotees offer milk to these snakes on this on this special day. Naga Panchami is a very important Hindu festival that is related to the mythological epic of the Mahabharata. Here are some Nag Panchami statuses that you can share with your friends and family on this Nag Panchami 2020.

May the blessings of the serpent be always on this Nag Panchami, May the arrival of happiness always remain in the lives of people. Happy Nag Panchami!

May all the Happiness and Prosperity comes to your life, Happy Nag Panchami! Shubh Nag Panchami!

Jewellery is from Devadhidev Mahadev, The remaining serpent is the throne of Lord Vishnu. On your fun that lifted the earth, My worship of such a serpent god. Happy nag Panchami

The month of spring is Nag is the festival of Panchami. Shiva is blessed by the innocent His fleet of the name Shiva is beyond.

Snake god is beloved of Shiva Baba, We do everything we wish. All the work will be done by all of you, If you are pure spirit.

Come into your life, happiness, peace and Lakshmi, Congratulations to you on this year's Nagpanchami Happy Nag Panchami

Har har har Mahadev shiva Chant your name every moment Nag-Panchami festival I bow to Shiva Shiva Baba cross the raft Happy birthday of Nag Panchami

Let's all celebrate Nag-Panchami together, Decorate your home courtyard with flowers. We will be happy Mahadev with our devotees, Congratulations on your heart to Nag-Panchami. Happy birthday of Nag Panchami

This is the wish on this Nag Panchami, may God bless you always. Shubh Nag Panchami!

Serpent God protect you Drink milk sweetens them sweet. There is money in your house, May the occasion of Nag Panchami be auspicious. Wish You Happy Nag Panchmi

