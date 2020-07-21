Prakash Jha's ‘Pareeksha’ To Premiere At Shanghai International Film Festival

National Award winner Prakash Jha’s next film Pareeksha- The Final Test which is soon to release on ZEE5, will also premiere at 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival. The film festival will kick-start from July 25 and will conclude on August 2. The official Instagram page of Prakash Jha Productions shared the poster of the film along with the special news. Apart from the film festival, while captioning the post, the official account mentioned that the film will premiere on August 6 on ZEE5.

Prakash Jha's next Preeksha to premiere at SIFF

The intriguing poster shows the life of Adil Hussain who can be seen playing the role of rickshaw puller while carrying school children. The poster also shared a glimpse of the other star cast including Priyanka Bose and child artist Shubham Jha. As per reports, the film had its India premiere last year at the 50th International Film Festival of India. The story of the film aims to make a comment on the traditional Indian education system. As per reports, resonating from the real-life experience of IPS officer Abhayanand, former DGP of Bihar, the film chronicles the story of a rickshaw puller who dreams to provide a decent education to his son.

According to reports, while opening up to a media outlet, the 68-year-old filmmaker said that the film is inspired by Abhayanand who, while serving as the police chief in Bihar's Naxal infested areas, started to give IIT-JEE coaching to the children in the village. The Gangajal actor also wrote Talking about the international premiere at SIFF, Prakash who was elated to hear the news, reportedly said that it is an honour for his film, Pareeksha to have its international premiere at one of the biggest and most prestigious film festivals in South Asia. The director further mentioned that he and his entire team are delighted that the festival is taking place physically and that their film will actually be screened in the theatres.

The film penned and helmed by award-winning filmmaker, Prakash Jha, is inspired by real events and makes a strikingly comment on the education system in the country. The film reportedly showcases how good quality education, has become the monopoly of the rich and ways how it has become inaccessible to the society at large.

