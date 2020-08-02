Narali Purnima 2020 Quotes, Wishes, Images To Send To Your Loved Ones

Shravan Purnima, popularly known as Nariyal Purnima is one of the important festivals celebrated by Hindus. The festival is celebrated along the Western coastal area of India.

On the occasion of Narli Purnima, people worship God Varun and offer coconut (Nariyal) to the sea. It is considered that these offerings and rituals protect the fishermen from all sorts of untoward incidents at sea. The festival is observed on the full moon day or Purnima in the month of Shravana as per the Hindu calendar. Therefore it is referred to as Shravana Purnima too. Narali Purnima 2020 will be celebrated in Maharashtra and India on Monday, August 3, 2020.

People celebrate the day by preparing special dishes made out of coconut and also wish each other. Here are some of the best Narali Purnima quotes, wishes, images and messages to send to your loved ones.

Narali Purnima quotes

Here comes the end of monsoon

and by the grace of Sea God

Here comes the beginning of the Fishing season

enjoy the fishing on Narali Purnima 2020…!

May the Sea God Bless you

and your family on Narali Purnima.

Happy Narali Purnima 2020…!

May this Narali Purnima Lord Varuna

steal all your tensions and worries.

And give you all the love,

joy, peace and happiness!

Happy Narali Purnima 2020!

Wish this Narali Purnima 2020 brings you devotion, determination and dedication in your life.

Happy Narali Purnima 2020!

The time for the celebration of Lord Varun has arrived. Let's continue the same spirit.

Happy Narali Purnima 2020!

Narali Purnima wishes

May God Varun shower his choicest wishes over you and remove all evil obstacles in life.

Happy Narali Purnima 2020.

On this auspicious and pious occasion, I pray to Lord Varun to bless you with honour, dignity, and success. Happy Narali Purnima 2020.

On the happy occasion of Narali Purnima, I pray that Lord Varun fills your life with lots of happiness, prosperity and success. Happy Narali Purnima 2020 to you and your family!

May your life take a new turn this Narali Purnima. Let only positive and happy thoughts surround you and all negative and brooding ones burn. Happy Narali Purnima 2020.

Let the joy of festivity embrace you & your loved ones on the occasion of Narali Purnima!

A very happy Narali Purnima 2020 to you & your family.

Narali Purnima messages

On this auspicious day of Narali Purnima, I wish you every happiness and the fulfilment of all your dreams. Happy Narali Purnima 2020.

May God Varun shower you with her choicest blessings and may you achieve all your goals without facing hurdles. Happy Narali Purnima 2020 to you and your family.

May God Varun bless you with good health, wealth and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Narali Purnima. Happy Narali Purnima 2020.

May you be blessed with all the goodness in the world. May you lead a healthy, wealthy and prosperous life. Happy Narali Purnima 2020.

On this auspicious occasion, I wish the colour, bliss and joy of this festival be with you throughout the year! Happy Narali Purnima 2020.

