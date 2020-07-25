National Parents Day Status And Messages One Can Send To Their Loved Ones

National Parents Day is celebrated in the fourth week of July every year. National Parents Day 2020 will be celebrated on July 26, 2020. On National Parents Day, send across heart-warming messages to your loved ones. Here are some National Parents Day status that can be forwarded to your close relatives, parents, and friends, check them out.

Also Read | Devshayani Ekadashi 2020: Know Why This Festival Is Celebrated; Read Details Here

National Parents Day status and messages

God gives us life with happy and sad moments, but Parents always try to give us only happy moments. Happy Parents Day. I know I am lucky to have parents who love endlessly… to me and each other. Happy Parents Day! Today is a very special day for me because I get to celebrate the people I love more than my life and they’re my beloved parents! Happy parents day. You bring a smile on my face when I’m sad, you set my spirits high when I feel low, but you just make my day brighter with your love and care.

Also Read | Bonalu To Be Performed By Priests In Temples; Devotees To Celebrate Festival At Home

You’re the parents that all kids hope to have, and you both are the pillars of support that every family wishes it had. Happy parent’s day to the best parents ever. One of the greatest titles in the world is the parent and one of the biggest blessings in the world is to have parents to call mom and dad. National Parents Day



The most beautiful thing in this world is to see your parents smiling and knowing that you are the reason behind that smile. National Parents Day



We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves. National Parents Day



Your arms were always open when I needed a hug. You care for me, support me. I cannot express in words, how much I love you. Happy Parents Day You've seen me laugh, you've seen my crying and always you were there with me, I may not have always said it but thanks and I love you! Happy Parents Day!

Also Read | Lord Jagannath's Return Car Festival Held With Fanfare

National Parents Day History and how to celebrate

During 1994 a Parents’ Day celebration resolution was passed by the US government, where it was decided that the fourth Sunday of July would be celebrated as Parents Day. On Parents Day, various events and functions are organised in the United States. In the events, the community honours and appreciates the sacrifices made by the parents for their children. Parents Day is predominantly celebrated in the United States.

Also Read | International Mango Festival Day: History, Meaning, Significance, & Celebration