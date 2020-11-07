National Cancer Awareness Day 2020 Quotes And Posters To Share Today

The American National Cancer Institute has defined Cancer as a collection of diseases in which abnormal cells can divide and spread to nearby tissue. Cancers can be born in many parts of the body, hence, when it comes to the type of Cancer, there is a wide range. In some cases, it has been noted that cancer spreads to other parts of the body through the blood and lymph systems. Cancer has become one of the gravest and most difficult to battle ailments of our times. November 7 is observed as the National Cancer Awareness Day in India. Read on to learn more about the history, significance, theme, and quotes on cancer:

National Cancer Awareness Day 2020

National Cancer Awareness Day Theme in 2020

According to a report in scroll.in on this day generally, on National Cancer Awareness Day, people are encouraged to report to government hospitals, CGHS, and municipal clinics for a free screening. Information booklets are widely circulated in hospitals across the country to create awareness on how to avoid getting cancer and to look for signs of early symptoms. Dr Harsh Vardhan had reportedly advised in 2014 that if detected early, cancer could be treated at a fraction of the cost that is incurred when diagnosed at an advanced stage. Its mortality rate can also be significantly lowered. No clear theme has been put forth by the Health Ministry in India this year is due to the ongoing pandemic.

National Cancer Awareness Day Quotes

Cancer is that awful word we all fear when we go to the doctor for a physical exam, but in that brief dark moment we hear it the world we live in and the people we share it with begin to illuminate things we did not even pay attention to. – BD Phillips

Time is shortening. But every day that I challenge this cancer and survive is a victory for me. – Ingrid Bergman

To fear is one thing. To let fear grab you by the tail and swing you around is another. – Katherine Paterson

We must embrace pain and burn it as fuel for our journey. – Kenji Miyazawa

Every evening I turn my worries over to God. He’s going to be up all night anyway. » Mary C. Crowley

You can be a victim of cancer, or a survivor of cancer. It's a mindset. ~Dave Pelzer

Cancer is a word, not a sentence. ~John Diamond

Seeds of faith are always within us; sometimes it takes a crisis to nourish and encourage their growth.~Susan Taylor

My cancer scare changed my life. I’m grateful for every new, healthy day I have. It has helped me prioritize my life. ~Olivia Newton-John

Whatever you do, hold on to hope. The tiniest thread will twist into an unbreakable cord. Let hope anchor you in the possibility that this is not the end of your story, that change will bring you to peaceful shores."

There are no great people in this world, only great challenges which ordinary people rise to meet.~William Frederick Halsey, Jr.

Faith is daring to go beyond what the eyes can see.

Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference." ~Winston Churchill

National Cancer Awareness Day poster

