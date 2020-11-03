Huma Qureshi To Play Virtual Antakshari For Fankind & Raise Funds For Kids Fighting Cancer

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi recently collaborated with a fundraising platform to raise funds for underprivileged children with cancer. She shared a video on her social media announcing that she will be conducting a virtual antakshari with her fans. This campaign will provide holistic nutrition, hot meals, and supplements to underprivileged children fighting cancer across India. Here's everything you need to know about Huma's initiative for the children.

Huma Qureshi to play Virtual Antakshari for Fankind

Gangs of Wasseypur actor Huma Qureshi recently took to her social media to announce an Antakshari with her fans. She has collaborated with Anshula Kapoor's fundraising initiative called Fankind which allows fans, charities, and celebrities to come together for a good cause. She will be playing antakshari with 5 lucky fans who will have to first donate through Fankind. The proceeds of this campaign will be given to Cuddles Foundation goes live today and will end on 13th November and the winner will be declared on 14th Nov. She will raise funds for Cuddles Foundation under their FoodHeals Program.

In the video, Huma mentioned that she always wanted to play antakshari with her fans and Fankind is now making it possible. She said, "I am very proud to be associated with this campaign which would help provide underprivileged children fighting cancer with nutritious food. It is a small contribution from my end to give our future generations a better life cause every child should have the right to dream of a bright future, and with the help of Cuddles Foundation they can defeat cancer, I am also looking forward to interacting with fans after a long time and playing Antakshari with them virtually. "

About the fundraising platform Fankind

Fankind.org is an online fundraising platform founded by Anshula Kapoor, that brings fans, celebrities & charities together. All the fans have to do is help raise funds for various NGO's across India who are carrying out various initiatives. Along with that, the NGO also allows the fans to interact with their favourite celebrities.

About Cuddle Foundation

Cuddles Foundation provides holistic nutrition support and food to underprivileged children fighting cancer across India. With the help of their FoodHeals Program, children's medical needs are taken care of by pediatric nutritionists. The foundation monitors the progress of the children, create their diet plans, and educate their parents. They also provide the kids and their parents with hot meals, nutritional supplements, and ration baskets so that the kids have the strength to fight their cancer.

