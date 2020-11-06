National Cancer Awareness Day 2020: Know The History And Significance Of The Day

The American National Cancer Institute has defined Cancer as a collection of diseases in which abnormal cells can divide and spread to nearby tissue. Cancers can be born in many parts of the body, hence, when it comes to the type of Cancer, there is a huge range. In some cases, it has been noted that cancer spreads to other parts of the body through the blood and lymph systems. November 7 is observed as the National Cancer Awareness Day in India. Read on to learn more about the history, significance and theme for this year on National Cancer Awareness day 2020.

National Cancer Awareness Day History

What is Cancer?

While on the surface, most people know vaguely what cancer is very few really understand it. According to the American National Cancer Institute, Cancer is the name given to a collection of related diseases. In all types of cancer, some of the body’s cells start dividing without stopping and gradually begin spreading into surrounding tissues. It is important to note that cancer can start almost anywhere in the human body. A human body is made up of trillions of cells.

While it is normal for human cells to grow and divide to form new cells because the body needs them to do so. When old cells grow older or become damaged, they die, and new cells take their place. However, when Cancer develops, this orderly process breaks down. The body’s cells become more and more abnormal, old or damaged but continue to survive when they should have died, but new cells keep forming when they are not needed. These extra cells can divide without stopping and may form growths called tumours.

National Cancer Awareness Day History and Significance

A report by WHO in 2018 revealed that India had an estimated 1.16 million new cancer cases in 2018 alone. The report also explained that one in 10 Indians is likely to develop cancer during their lifetime and one in 15 are likely to die of the disease. But Cancer is not a new-age disease at all. As a result of the growing Cancer cases in the country in the past 50 years, the Central government had initiated the National Cancer Control Programme in 1975. The goal was to provide good quality cancer treatment facilities in the country. In 1984-85 research began and focused on prevention and early detection of the disease so the fatalities could be reduced. All of these preliminary steps in the fight against cancer laid the foundation for National Cancer Awareness day.

In fact, November 7 was chosen as National Cancer Awareness Day as it coincides with the birthday of the legendary French-Polish scientist Madame Curie. Curie is known for her discovery of radium and polonium, and she against larger than life contribution in humanities fight against cancer. Her groundbreaking work led to the development of nuclear energy and radiotherapy which used in cancer treatment even today. In 2014, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had first announced the National Cancer Awareness Day with an aim to create awareness on early detection and educate people against living a cancer-causing lifestyle. According to the WHO, in India every year since 2018, over 1 million cases of cancer have been brought to light.

National Cancer Awareness Day Theme in 2020

According to a report in scroll.in on this day generally, on National Cancer Awareness Day, people are encouraged to report to government hospitals, CGHS and municipal clinics for a free screening. Information booklets are widely circulated in hospitals across the country to generate awareness on how to avoid getting cancer and to look for signs of early symptoms. Dr Harsh Vardhan had reportedly advised in 2014 that if detected early, cancer could be treated at a fraction of the cost that is incurred when diagnosed at an advanced stage. Its mortality rate can also be significantly lowered. No clear theme has been put forth by the Health Ministry in India this year due to the ongoing pandemic. Here is a look at the symptoms of cancer accordion to the US Health Department.

Here are some Symptoms of Cancer

Habits of bowel changed, for example, continuous diarrhoea.

Consistent cough or blood in saliva represents simple infections like bronchitis.

Unexplained anaemia (low blood count) may also result in the deadly disease.

Breast lumps

Urination change

Development of Lumps in testicles.

Blood in the stool.

How cancer can be prevented?