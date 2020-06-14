USA National Children Day Images To Make The Day Special For These Little Citizens

National Children Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of June every year in the United States. It is important to celebrate children's day as children are the future of a country. First proclaimed in Geneva during the World Conference on Child Welfare, the day has its own rich history in every country.

Children's Day History in the US

At the very start, Children's Day was celebrated with Mother's Day and Father's Day and had no special day. Then in 1856, Rev. Charles H. Leonard, who was a pastor in First Universalist Church of Chelsea, kept aside a Sunday to celebrate the children who dedicated their lives to God. In 1867, a law was passed to set aside a day to celebrate Children's Day.

National Children's Day then went through many changes and different tides. There was always a debate on this topic on when to keep Children's Day. President Bill Clinton then passed an order saying that Children's Day would be celebrated on October 8 in 2000. Later on, then-President George W. Bush announced that Children's Day would be celebrated on June 3, 2001. Finally, it was decided and kept at every 2nd Sunday of June, which is June 14 this year.

Many other countries also have a very rich history related to the Children's Day celebrations. In India, the day tires to help increase awareness of the rights, care and education of children and is celebrated on November 14 to honour India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who used love kids.

US National Children Day images to share

National Children Day is important to remind everyone that we need to keep loving and appreciating kids. One of the most stimulating things for kids are pictures. Here are a few National Children Day images that can help your celebrations get better.

Here are some National Children Day images and quotes from Twitter:

The future would be determined by the impact we create in the lives of our children today. This is why, as a country, we must continue to fine-tune our environment to offer our children the best, particularly in education. #HappyChildrensDay -AA pic.twitter.com/yLK5zAXAP4 — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) May 27, 2020

Every Day should be #ChildrensDay highlights @trinahoti UNICEF’s Youth Advocate! While Trina and Rijad are leading the session in Parliament, Rijad says: in this house of citizens, you should all listen to us and consider our needs! pic.twitter.com/rJFC3uk2Gp — UNICEF Kosovo Programme (@UNICEFKosovo) June 2, 2020

You are the best part of this World! ðŸ¤©



Happy #ChildrensDay to every little Lion! ðŸ¦ pic.twitter.com/XOlTogX83S — Sporting CP English (@SportingCP_en) June 1, 2020

Wishing a very happy #ChildrensDay to you all! Life would not be as #colorful without the precious inhabitants of the world. May the innocence in your #smilesðŸ˜Š & the purity of your #heartsâ¤ï¸ stay forever unfaded. ðŸŽˆ

ðŸ“¸: @coafkids pic.twitter.com/a6eOeqlXdo — Armenia ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡² (@armenia) June 1, 2020

Promo Pic Courtesy: Shutterstock