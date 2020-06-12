Robert De Niro opens up about raising biracial children, says 'I take things for granted'

Amid the unrest in the US after the death of George Floyd, Hollywood’s veteran actor Robert De Niro recently opened up about raising his six biracial kids as a white father. The 76-year-old Irishman star appeared on a talk show and spoke about his experience of raising biracial children and its impact on him. He even shared his thoughts on police brutality against black people.

Robert De Niro opens up about raising six biracial children

Talking further about it, Robert said that his children are all half black and he admitted that he takes certain things for granted. He acknowledged the fact that as a white man in America, he has more opportunities, but he reportedly said that when people ask their kids to keep their hands [out] when they are stopped by any cops, keep their hands on the steering wheel, don't make a sudden move, don't put your hands below, don't do this, it’s a bit scary according to the star and he believes that this has to change in people.

Robert further reflected thoughts on the issue of police brutality against black people in the US. Explaining further, he said that anybody who tries to hurt another person for no reason other than self-defense shouldn't be doing that thing as it is completely wrong. The protest in the country started after Floyd, the 46-year-old security guard, died on May 25 after police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck rendering him unable to breathe. The demise has ignited anti-racism protests all around the world, with scores of people taking to the streets in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Across the globe, there have been several protests voicing outrage at the George Floyd death

Sometime back when the host of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert asked the actor about what role he would wish to essay in a probable coronavirus film, Robert De Niro said, “Cuomo” in an instant. The veteran actor has been following the work of Andrew Cuomo after New York saw a surge in the highly contagious coronavirus cases. He said that the leader’s Emergency State Respond Fund was the need of the hour, as the high no of cases strained the health care in the state.

(Image credit: AP)

